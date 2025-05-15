Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr: Fake Boxing Dream vs. Mexico’s Biggest Letdown

Most Valuable Promotions, DAZN, Golden Boy — they’ve thrown together a freakshow headliner featuring a Disney brat turned fake fighter and a burnout whose own country disowned him and whose father still has to babysit him in public. That’s what they’re selling you for June 28 at Honda Center.

The only reason to even acknowledge this event is because Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos is buried underneath it. That’s the real fight. Two legit world-level cruiserweights going at it for something that actually matters. The rest? A sideshow of clowns, hype, and empty narratives.

Jake Paul: Still Talking Like He Earned This

Jake Paul isn’t a fighter — he’s a TikTok boxer dressed in rented credibility. He’s not chasing belts, he’s chasing headlines. His whole career is one long infomercial built on fighting MMA retirees, basketball players, and now a punchbag with the Chavez name slapped on him like a clearance sticker.

He’s not fooling real boxing fans. The media might play along for traffic, and the promoters might pretend this matters for money, but everyone with a brain knows what Jake Paul is: a loudmouth playing fighter while real contenders get ignored.

Jake struts around pretending he’s a warrior, calling himself a “Mexican icon” because he hired a mariachi band once and shadowboxed in Cancun. Now he’s babbling about becoming world champion? Let’s be real — the only strap he’s earned is a designer belt holding up his clown pants.

Jake’s running his mouth again, pretending like this fight has meaning. He said this has “been brewing for quite some time.” No it hasn’t. No one asked for this. No one wants it — except the accountants.

He keeps acting like beating Chavez Jr. is some badge of honour. He called him “a former world champion with an amazing résumé.” That résumé includes quitting mid-fight, losing to a 47-year-old Silva, and being the punchline of Mexican boxing. That’s what Jake’s calling a step up.

He said he wants to “shock the world” and “make him quit like he always does.” That’s probably the most honest thing to ever come out of Jake’s mouth. Even more ridiculous was when he claimed “Mexico doesn’t even claim him.” The only thing more pathetic than that line was Jake trying to act like he’s the real Mexican warrior.

Then came the laughable world title talk. He said beating Chavez Jr. puts him one step closer. Step closer to what? A belt in WWE? This is the same guy bragging that “from Disney Channel to world champion in six to seven years” is a story kids can get behind. It’s not. It’s insulting. This isn’t a journey — it’s a marketing scheme with zero integrity.

Chavez Jr: Still Lost, Still Clinging

Now Chavez Jr — Jesus. Where do you even start?

He’s not a fallen star, he’s a self-sabotaging clown who’s been quitting since 2012. The man ducked discipline like it was a punch. Missed weight, skipped camp, tested dirty, faked effort. He’s the boxing equivalent of a rich kid trashing a Ferrari — handed a legacy and too lazy to care.

He’s lost to journeymen, old men, and his own ego. And now, the only thing keeping his name on a poster is his last name — the one he’s dragged through excuses, and towel-throws for over a decade.

Julio showed up looking like a man just happy to be getting paid. He said Jake is “overrated” and hasn’t “fought anybody.” That’s true. But Chavez Jr. isn’t anybody either — not anymore. He’s just another name Jake can beat and pretend it means something.

Chavez Jr said, “When he was born, I was already a champ.” That’s supposed to scare us? The man peaked tyears ago. Since then he’s quit, flopped, missed weight, and humiliated himself. Saying you were a champ in the ‘90s means nothing in 2025 when you’ve been mailing it in for a decade.

He said he feels “refreshed and renewed” because he hasn’t “taken blows to the head.” Probably because he’s barely been in the ring. He’s done. Everyone knows it. Even Chavez Sr. tried to talk it up, saying his son is “focused” and that “Jake Paul can’t beat my son.” That’s wishful thinking. No amount of legacy can cover up what Chavez Jr. has become — an empty shell walking on a family name.

Paul thinks he’s about to shock the world. Chavez Jr. thinks he’s still relevant. Newsflash: nobody wins this trash fire. One fraud gets exposed, the other cashes out. The only thing real is Ramirez vs. Dorticos — and they deserve a different stage entirely.

Zurdo vs. Dorticos: The Only Real Fight on the Card

This isn’t hard to figure out. Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos is the only legitimate fight here. Two former champions. Two heavy hitters. Two guys who’ve actually fought contenders and earned their spots.

Zurdo kept it real. He said he’s here to defend his belt and move forward. No fluff. No influencer nonsense. He knows what this means. Dorticos wasn’t playing either. He promised to shake the damn angels and reminded everyone that “the KO Doctor is back.” This man’s serious. He wants war. He said Zurdo “has never fought anybody like me” — and he’s right.

This fight is power vs. pressure, titles on the line, no shortcuts. If you’re watching anything on June 28, make it this one. It’s the only part of this event that doesn’t stink of clout and corporate rot.

Final Word

This is marketing with gloves on. Jake Paul is dragging the sport through the mud. Chavez Jr. is cashing in what’s left of his ruined name. DAZN is banking on suckers paying for nostalgia and controversy. And MVP’s acting like this is some revolution in boxing.

If you care about the sport, skip the freak show. Watch Ramirez vs. Dorticos and hope the whole card doesn’t collapse under the weight of its own crap.

Event Info

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Start Time: 7:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM ET / 3:00 AM UK (June 29)

Broadcast: LIVE on DAZN PPV

Tickets: Available now via Ticketmaster

Confirmed Fights