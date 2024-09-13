On This Day 40 Years Ago: The Magnificent Julio Cesar Chavez Wins His First World Title

It would prove to be the first of many; many world titles won, and many world title fights fought. It was 40 years ago today when a 22 year old Julio Cesar Chavez claimed his very first world title.

Having been a pro since February of 1980, Chavez having gone pro at age 17, the future king of kings was 43-0 when he faced countryman Mario Martinez at the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles. Martinez, who had gone pro at an even younger age, at a mere 16, was 33-1-2, and he was now just 19 years old. The two would fight for the vacant WBC super-featherweight crown.

Together, these two Mexican warriors thrilled fans with a display of non-stop, toe-to-toe warfare. Martinez managed to hang tough with Julio……for a while. Towards the end of round eight, Chavez finally broke his man down, having pounded away with lefts and rights. A bloodied Martinez was saved by the referee and Chavez was the new WBC champion at 130 pounds.

No less than a quite staggering 36 further world title fights would come, with Chavez winning 30 of them. Chavez, for some time looking like an unstoppable force, an unbeatable fighting machine, would go on to win world titles up at lightweight and light-welterweight, with “El Gran Campeon” coming up short in an attempt at winning the world welterweight title.

A savage body puncher as well as a superb inside fighter, Chavez had a veritable rock for a chin, seemingly limitless stamina, an unquenchable zest for combat, and, fortunately for him and his many millions of fans, numerous fine dance partners who brought out his full greatness.

Fans will long remember Chavez’s epics with Meldrick Taylor (this perhaps Julio’s finest moment), Edwin Rosario, Hector Camacho, Roger Mayweather, Greg Haugen, Pernell Whitaker (this one of the most controversially scored fights of all-time), Frankie Randall, and Oscar De La Hoya.

For a time, it really did look as though Chavez, who had, when he was at the peak of his powers, set himself the lofty goal of reaching a jaw-dropping 100-0, might never lose. Instead, huge underdog Randall shocked the world in January of 1994, dropping the iron-chinned legend on the way to a split decision win; this three fights after Chavez had escaped with a draw in the Whitaker fight.

But Chavez had remained unbeaten for 14 years, during which time he had amassed an amazing 89-0-1 record. Imagine if Chavez had retired after the huge win over Taylor, this at 69-0. How would Chavez be looked at today? Fans and historians celebrate Rocky Marciano’s perfect 49-0 ledger, and with good reason. How much would fans and boxing experts appreciate Chavez had he walked away at a spotless 69-0? But of course, Chavez was not going to retire after the sensational win over Taylor. Now a true global star, Chavez was also smack bang at his very best. At age 27, Chavez was now earning the big bucks. It had taken a long time (Chavez was paid $300,000 for the Martinez fight), and now Julio wanted to pull in the kind of money his brilliant fighting talents deserved.

After scoring the kind of you-had-to-see-it-to-believe-it, last-second KO win over Taylor, who was ahead on points at the time, Chavez moved on to defeat good men such as Lonnie Smith, Camacho, Haugen, and Terrence Ali before Chavez fell foul of “Sweet Pea’s” bag of boxing tricks. How much had the Taylor battle taken out of Chavez (and out of Taylor, for that matter)?

No man can stay on top forever, and Chavez, at age 31 in the Randall fight, was finally beaten. It had taken 90 fighting men over the course of 14 long years.

In his prime, Chavez was an almost flawless wrecking machine of a fighter. A rival ran the very real risk of never, ever being the same again after stepping into a ring with Julio. Chavez was special, very special. As was his reign at the top of boxing. A reign that began 40 years ago today.

Viva Julio!