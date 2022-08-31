Haney not surprised Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight not happening

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says he’s not surprised that the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight failed to happen. Haney says neither of these guys wanted to take risks with their careers, so it was obvious the match-up wouldn’t take place.

However, it’s unclear if the fight not happening is the fault of Ryan or Tank, as both of them don’t call the shots when it comes to picking opponents. Golden Boy Promotions are the ones that pick out the 23-year-old Ryan’s opposition.

If they didn’t want to see him lose to Tank Davis, it makes sense for them to drag their feet at making this match-up.

Likewise, Tank Davis doesn’t pick out his opponents. That’s done for him by Mayweather Promotions, and if they didn’t like the idea of the 27-year-old Gervonta (27-0, 25 KOs) taking a risky fight against the left hook knockout artist Ryan Garcia, then they would simply not pick up the phone when Golden Boy rings them.

“That doesn’t really surprise me. I knew they weren’t going to fight,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype about the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia match.

“Neither one of those guys are going to fight because they don’t want to take a chance. It just shows that I knew that both of their egos couldn’t come to a deal, come to a middle and make a fight happen.

“I really don’t know the details of it; I just know the fight is not going to happen. Ryan is at 140, so that’s a fight at 140. I don’t really know if they’ll fight me or not. They haven’t up to this date, but it all starts with being victorious on October 15th, and that’s what I will do, and then we’ll go from there.

“Yeah, of course. I’ve shared the ring with him for 12 rounds, so I know what he’s going to bring to the table. It may be a little different because of some things that he’s going to tweak, and he’s going to change his game plan up.

“Obviously, the world knows that, so that’s not a surprise. Like I said, in the first fight, I didn’t show my whole arsenal. A lot of people saw that I won with the jab. That was the key to that fight.

“Going into that fight, that really wasn’t the game plan, honestly. I didn’t showcase everything we worked on because I didn’t really need to, to be honest.

“In this fight, with the type of style and the type of game plan that he’s going to bring to the table, I will be able to showcase everything because we all know that he’s going to try and be more active and physical. It’ll lead to a lot of openings for me.

“Nobody goes into a fight thinking, ‘I’m just going to use a jab the whole fight. That’s just going to win the fight.’ Obviously, you think it’ll take more to win. We saw that we had success with it, and that’s what we used to win,” said Haney.