Devin Haney doubts Kambosos Jr taking rematch just for money

Devin Haney believes former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr’s motives for exercising the rematch clause for a second fight isn’t about money for him.

Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) believes Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) is taking the rematch based on pride, wanting to win back his belts after losing them last June. Many boxing fans feel that Kambosos’ rationale for taking the rematch is solely based on money.

Undisputed lightweight champion Haney, 23, will defend his titles against the 29-year-old Kambosos Jr on October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Like in the first fight, Kambosos Jr will have the home country advantage over Haney, but that probably won’t help him unless he makes major improvements over his last performance against the American.

“I’m not at my peak, but this is a great training camp,” said Devin Haney to Fighthype. “I’m looking forward to October 15th. It is what it is,” said Haney about being left off Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound list.

“I said what I said about it, and I’m going to move forward and let it be what it’s going to be. I’ll let the people decide and give their opinion on it.

“My main focus is to focus on the fight and put on the best performance up to date, and then I’ll be on everybody’s pound-for-pound list.

“I’m looking forward to fighting Kambosos, coming out victorious, and looking better, faster, stronger, and smarter than ever. I earned the belt, and we’ll see,” said Haney about his Ring Magazine title.

“It’s more of a pride thing than anything. He lost his belts, and he has action at getting them back,” said Haney about Kambosos.

“There’s not a lot of people that get a chance to fight for the belts not once but twice all in one night. Of course, who wouldn’t take it? It’s no brainer. He feels there are some things that he can tweak and get better at.

“I just feel he hasn’t seen the best of Devin Haney, and on October 15th, I will show. He’s financially good. He’s made a lot of money. Like I said, who wouldn’t want to fight for all the belts in one night?

“I don’t think it’s about money with him. He made a good amount of money from the first fight. He’s alright,” said Haney about Kambosos Jr.