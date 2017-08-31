Groves vs Cox: Q&A with George Groves

WBA Super World Super Middleweight champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) is hungrier than ever and wants to cross off more achievements on his bucket list. First, he has to get pass ‘ballsy’ Jamie Cox (24-0,13 KOs) in a Muhammad Ali Trophy quarter-final clash October 14 at The SSE Arena Wembley in London where tickets are on sale ranging from from £35 to £130 at stubhub.co.uk at axs.com.

This is Cox’s first big fight – whereas you’ve been there for some time – how important is your experience going to be – and do you think Cox can handle the pressure?





“Experience is very important. You don’t understand it until you got it and even when you got it it’s still difficult to understand. I’m sure it will play a part. Cox has boxed at a high level as an amateur but he’s yet to do it as a pro. Let’s see if he can cope. I’m sure he will be well rehearsed in the build up and well drilled in the gym but putting it together under the spotlight on the biggest stage is always the most difficult task. I’ve been there and done it before, but let’s see if he can.”

Cox talks a good game and appears confident – he says you’ve been over indulging – have you still got the hunger?

“I’ve still got the hunger. I’ve still nowhere near achieved what I set out to achieve as a little kid. I haven’t won enough belts, I haven’t won enough fights, I haven’t made enough money, and until all those and a few other things are crossed off the bucket list, I’m more hungry than ever. I finally know what it feels like to be a World Champion and I don’t plan on surrendering that anytime soon. Now I would like the feeling of winning the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

How has your training been going?





My training has been going really well. We’ve had plenty of time so we’ve been able to structure a long camp. Everything is on track.

You’ve been improving with every fight since teaming up with Shane McGuigan. Do you expect this to continue? Is there still room for improvement?

“100% I think I’m becoming a better and better fighter. Obviously with the physical experience of training and being in big fights you’re going to improve, but also with Shane’s guidance, I feel that I’ve improved as a fighter. I’m adding more and more to my game. I’m more and more comfortable in various situations. I’ve always been comfortable against southpaws. Cox is the first southpaw I’ve been working towards with Shane McGuigan but we’re on course and we know what we need to do.“

You’ve said you’ve known Jamie a little bit, you roomed together as amateurs, from what you know about him, what do you think his mind set will be going into this fight?

“He’s a competent chap. When I knew him he had a lot of desire. Although his professional record doesn’t suggest any desire because he’s been a pro longer than me and he still hasn’t been in a real fight. He’s had breaks, he’s had injuries, he’s had personal issues. I’m sure now he decided this is his last crack at the whip as a professional boxer he’s going to try to knuckle down and prepare to the best of his abilities. I’m preparing for the best Jamie Cox. He’s fit, he’s strong, he’s aggressive, he’s ballsy, but they are all things I possess as well so I’m sure it will make for a great fight. I certainly feel I have the measure of him and I have a few advantages, which I’m going to reveal on the night.“

Does fighting in London, your hometown, at The SSE Arena Wembley, where you have enjoyed some good nights before, give you an advantage?

It’s lovely for me to fight at Wembley. Wembley is good for me because it is so close to home. I can do every moment of preparation in my own surroundings. I’ll be at my own gym, I can sleep at home in my own bed the night before the fight. All these things will be an added benefit come fight night because for me personally, this is how I do best.

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion ‘Saint’ George Groves signs up for World Boxing Super Series

WBA Super-Middleweight Super Champion George Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) has officially entered the revolutionary bracket-style elimination tournament for the GREATEST prize in boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy.

The Saint, who comes off a spectacular TKO victory over Fedor Chudinov, is thrilled to defend his belt against the best of the best.

“I see the World Boxing Super Series as a chance for me to show everyone that I’m the best in the division. I believe I am the best super-middleweight on the planet and certainly the man to beat at 168lbs [76.2 kg],”

“I am proud to bring my WBA Super-Middleweight Title to the tournament. I want to continue to test myself against the best and I am ready and willing to fight anyone. It will be exciting to see who else has the courage to enter such a brutal competition.

”The World Boxing Super Series is exactly what fighters and fans need – a simple and straightforward way to determine the best fighter in the division. I am really keen to be the first super-middleweight to lift the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”

Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of Management Board, said that things are starting to fall into place.

“To begin with, the World Boxing Super Series announced two undefeated world champions for the cruiserweight competition as well a former world champion who is now the number one of the rankings,” he stated.

“This week, the tournament welcomed another reigning champion at super-middleweight – a star that at a young boxing age has already filled Wembley Stadium and has been involved in so many top broadcast events.

“Everything is coming together nicely for Season One of the World Boxing Super Series, and next week there will be further exciting news in line with our mission to revolutionize the world of boxing.”

Richard Schaefer, Comosa`s Chairman of the Americas, is excited about Groves´ participation.

“The Saint is not only the WBA Super-Middleweight Champion but also definitely the hottest name in the division right now,” he stated. “There is never a dull moment in his fights and that is what makes him a stand-out participant of the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series.

“George will now face the challenge of going from the hunter to the hunted…. this will be really intriguing considering the line-up we will announce!”

In the inaugural season of the World Boxing Super Series, 16 elite fighters – eight super-middleweights and eight cruiserweights – will battle out a bracket-style elimination tournament. In both divisions, there will be four quarter-finals (September / October 2017), two semi-finals (early 2018) and one final (May 2018), making for a total of 14 high-class fights.

Jamie Cox joins World Boxing Super Series

The World Boxing Super Series is delighted to announce that two more undefeated fighters have signed up for the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing. Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs) and Jamie Cox (22-0, 12 KOs) have joined a star-studded tournament line-up that already features four reigning world champions and two former world champions. The duo will compete in the super-middleweight competition, with WBA Super Champion George Groves among the potential opponents.

Swedish sensation Skoglund, the IBF´s number 4, will be coming down from light heavyweight where he is unbeaten in 26 fights and top-ranked with all major governing bodies. “It´s unbelievable to be fighting for The Greatest Prize in Boxing, the Muhammad Ali Trophy,” the 26-year-old said. “I can´t describe how excited I am.

”I am eager to prove myself in the first season of the greatest tournament ever. Joining the World Boxing Super Series means the world to me. We can expect a lot of great boxing and I can´t wait to prove myself against the best fighters out there.”

Like Skoglund, Great Britain´s Jamie Cox will also put his unbeaten record on the line as he enters the revolutionary bracket-style elimination competition.

“I’m excited to be joining the World Boxing Super Series,” the 30-year-old said. “This is great opportunity. I’ve never shied away from a challenge and I’m looking forward to testing myself against the top names in the division.

“I think the tournament format will suit me well, and this will be a chance for me to show everybody what level I’m at. I know I’m capable of winning. I’m ready to show the world what I’m all about.

“Maybe people will see me as the dark horse of the tournament. If that’s the case, I’m ready to cause a shock. I train very hard and I’ve done it in the gym before with top champions and now I’ve got the platform to do it on the world stage.

“Maybe they might take their eye off the prize when it comes to me. More fool them if they do because I’ll be training for every single fight like it is the final.”

Said Eddie Hearn, who promotes Cox: “This is a great opportunity for Jamie to announce himself on the World stage and he shouldn’t be underestimated in this tournament. He will box on our show in London this Saturday to warm up for the series and will bring plenty of excitement and power!”

With Skoglund and Cox on board, the World Boxing Series now features five undefeated fighters, as world champions Gassiev, Dorticos and Briedis, who will compete in the cruiserweight competition, have not tasted defeat before either.

“The World Boxing Super Series promised to deliver a blend of proven champions and rising challengers,” said Roberto Dalmiglio, Comosa´s Head of the Management Board. “Right now, the Muhammad Ali Trophy features four world champions, two former world champions and two up-and-coming contenders that have never lost a fight in their lives. We are thrilled with the current line-up and will announce further high-profile participants in the coming weeks.”

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa´s Chief Boxing Officer, has commended Skoglund and Cox for their courage to enter a field of champions. “It takes a lot of heart and courage to sign up for the World Boxing Super Series,” he said. “The quality of their competitors will be beyond anything they have ever experienced in their young careers. But their undefeated record tells us they are ready to take on the world´s best fighters. And this is that makes the Muhammad Ali Trophy so special – you have proven champions on the one side and hungry contenders on the other side. Boxing fans can expect a lot of drama and excitement.”

The quarter-finals will be set during a live Draft Gala at Monaco`s famed Grimaldi Forum on July 8, with the top seeds (determined by the Comosa Board) picking their opponents from the unseeded boxers.