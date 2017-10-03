Jacobs vs. Arias & Miller vs. Wach on Nov.11 on HBO

Daniel Jacobs will face Luis Arias on his Matchroom Boxing debut at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on Saturday, November 11. The middleweight clash will be televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Former WBA Middleweight king Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs), is back in action following his brilliant performance in New York against Gennady Golovkin last March. The Brooklyn born ‘Miracle Man’ is targeting world title action in 2018 and will be looking for an explosive performance against the unbeaten American Arias to signal his intent to be recognized as the man in the deeply talented 160 pound division.





“I’m excited to debut at the Coliseum on November 11 live and exclusive on HBO,” said Jacobs. “We wanted a real fight for the fans and have picked a young hungry lion in Luis Arias. I’m looking to make a real statement on Nov 11 and prove I am number one in this division. Don’t miss it!”

Wisconsin-based Arias (18-0, 9 KOs), will look to spoil Jacobs’ plans at the first hurdle. The 27 year old decorated amateur and USBA champion is thrilled to have landed the huge fight he’s been craving and to announce himself on the world scene.

“I want to thank Roc Nation Sports, Matchroom Boxing and HBO for making this fight happen,” Arias said. “I’ve been hungry for a fight of this magnitude and I’m going to shock the world. Danny is a talented fighter, but I thrive in the limelight and look forward to showing the boxing world that I’m a force to be reckoned with on Nov. 11. Confidence has always been the key to my success and I know this fight will take my career to the next level.”

“Roc Nation Sports prides itself for creating fights with the potential to transform the boxing landscape – this fight between Luis Arias and Danny Jacobs is no different,” said Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy Michael R. Yormark. “Time after time, Luis has shined under the bright lights and he deserves this opportunity to establish his dominance against a competitor of Danny’s caliber. We’re thrilled to work with Matchroom Boxing and HBO to make a memorable fight that pits two of the best Middleweight fighters in the world together.”

Also part of the HBO telecast serving as the chief-support on the first Matchroom Boxing USA fight night card sees exciting heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller taking on Mariusz Wach. Miller looks to stake his claim for a world title shot in 2018 with an impressive performance while Wach looks to spoil his plans.





Unbeaten Miller (19-0, 17 KOs), recorded his 17th win inside the distance this past July when he forced the retirement of Gerald Washington at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn native will look to lay down a marker as he meets Poland’s former world title challenger Wach (33-2, 17 KOs), who has his mind set on upsetting Miller’s game plan.

“I’m delighted to announce the return of the ‘Miracle Man’ Daniel Jacobs on November 11 at the Coliseum against the dangerous and unbeaten Luis Arias,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “We believe that Danny is the number one Middleweight in the world and the aim is to collect every belt in the division.

“Also on the card is one of the brightest and loudest Heavyweight stars as Brooklyn’s Jarrell Miller in the fight of his career so far against the highly ranked Mariusz Wach. Fans can expect an electric night of boxing with a deep card featuring some of the biggest talents from both sides of the Atlantic.”

“Inspiring and electric in the ring, Daniel Jacobs is a true ambassador for boxing,” says Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “Daniel is a force to be reckoned with in the stacked middleweight division. We look forward to watching his exceptionally bright future unfold as part of the HBO family.”

“Danny has been part of our family in Brooklyn since our doors opened at Barclays Center five years ago,” said Brett Yormark, CEO of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, which also manages and operates the Coliseum. “I am thrilled to extend our relationship to Danny’s second home on Long Island, where boxing fans at the Coliseum can see firsthand what makes him a force to be reckoned with in the ring. I would like to thank Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing, HBO, and Roc Nation Sports for their support in bringing this world-class boxing event to Long Island.”

Tickets for the live event will go on sale on Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, NYCBLIVE.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticketmaster Box Office at the Coliseum, starting Friday, October 6 at noon.