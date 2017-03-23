Golovkin vs. Jacobs PPV numbers expected above 153K

This past Saturday night, March 18 at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden, in front of a packed house of 19,939 boxing fans and millions watching worldwide, GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN improved to 37-0 with 33 knockouts with a superb performance in a 12-round unanimous decision victory (115-112, 115-112 and 114-113) over #1 ranked mandatory challenger DANIEL “THE MIRACLE MAN” JACOBS (32-2, 29 KO’s).





(Photos Courtesy HBO/Ed Mulholland)

The victory, telecast in the United States on HBO Pay-Per-View, was Golovkin’s 18th consecutive middleweight world title defense.

“We’re very happy with the promotion, clearly boxing fans in attendance and those watching internationally were provided an outstanding evening of entertainment, a goal we strive for with each event,” said TOM LOEFFLER of K2 Promotions. “The main event saw the two best middleweights in a thrilling back-and-forth fight. Additionally, the co-feature between ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-1, 38 KO’s), and SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), was a very hotly contested battle throughout and is certain to be the leading candidate for ‘Fight of the Year’ lists.”

At the end of their 12-round epic clash, Sor Rungvisai was controversially declared the majority decison winner by scores of 114-112, 114-112 and 113-113. Said Loeffler, “I’m sure ‘Chocolatito’ will want a rematch to regain his title.”

Both memorable battles will be exclusively replayed this Saturday, March 25 on HBO Sports’ World Championship Boxing, at 10:00 p.m. (ET/PT)

Continued Loeffler, “Our live gate on Saturday night was over $3.7 million, nearly doubling Gennady’s previous fight at Madison Square Garden against David Lemieux in October 2015. The international TV rights fees for the event to over 100 countries generated the highest revenue for any “GGG” fight.”

“Sponsorships also generated the highest revenue for any “GGG” fight, particularly with the addition of HUBLOT and CHIVAS, both of whom not only sponsored the fight but have designated Gennady as a brand ambassador which is a tremendous recognition for him.”

“Additionally, Gennady’s merchandise sales on Saturday of $150,000 also broke his previous Madison Square Garden boxing event record of $124,000 set at the Lemieux fight.”

“Finally our Pay-Per-View numbers are projected to well exceed those of Gennady’s first pay-pay-event, which were just over 153,000, with exact numbers still being calculated.”