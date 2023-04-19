Gervonta Davis’ trainer questions Ryan Garcia’s speed

Trainer Calvin Ford questions whether Ryan Garcia is any faster than Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ford thinks that maybe the guys that Ryan has been fighting are slow, so that makes him seem faster than he is.

What we do know is Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) is a counterpuncher with a vicious left hook that can knock out anyone at 135 or 140, and if he connects with that shot against Tank, it’ll prove to be just as lethal.

Tank is looking to take advantage of Ryan if he overcommits to one of his big power shots. In Tank’s fight against his former Mayweather Promotions stablemate Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero last May, he waited for him to get careless in the sixth round and knocked him out with a single punch.

Ryan isn’t as reckless as Rolly, so Tank may have a harder time looking to counter him with a big shot. The Golden Boy-promoted Garcia doesn’t throw a lot of long right hands. He mostly throws snapping jabs and then waits to land his check left hook.

Tank-Ryan are meeting this Saturday night on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event sells for $84.99 on Showtime & DAZN PPV.

“Everyone talks about Ryan’s speed. Is he really fast? Did he ever stand with someone that’s faster than him, too?” said Calvin Ford to Fight Hub TV. You’re probably slow, and that’s why you’re saying he’s fast. Now you’re putting someone that’s fast in front of him.

“Look at all the things they said about Tank and how he shut them all up. ‘Ah, his power. No, he can box. He got an IQ.’ I never seen a fight where they trying to break down each opponent so much. This is a coach’s dream.

“I just turn on my TV or turn on my phone. ‘Look at this weakness.’ I know from where I came from, none of that don’t mean nothing until you get in front of a person. The X’s and O’s. It’s not football; it’s not basketball. This is fighting.

“‘Oh, that’s going to be a great fight.’ Oh man, it’s boring,'” said Ford about when fans get excited about a fight involving two fighters with a lot of hand speed. “So, I don’t get into all of that. I’m going to do what it brings to me.

“Let’s not get caught up in all of that. Let’s do what we been doing and focus on what we got to do. He said he wanted this fight. Let’s see how bad he wanted this fight,” Ford said about Ryan Garcia.