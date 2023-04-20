What Chance Mike Tyson Fights Again? “When I See The Paper, The Light Just Comes On”

It seems it will not be until he’s well into his sixth decade, perhaps even beyond that, that people will cease asking Mike Tyson if he will fight again; when people will stop asking Tyson to fight again. Currently 56 and last seen in a ring in November of 2020 when he boxed Roy Jones in a huge financial hit of an exhibition bout, Tyson has spoken about the interest the Saudi Arabia money men have in having him fight there.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, “Iron Mike” said he “could be persuaded” to fight again. If the money’s right. Tyson said that when he “sees the paper,” as in the paperwork a financial offer appears on, “the light just comes on,” and he can begin giving the idea of lacing ’em up one more time some real and genuine thought.

“I’m just chillin’ out. I did that (exhibition with Jones). I wanted to do that. I did that,” Tyson said. “People in Saudi Arabia want me to do this stuff, too. I don’t know. I could be persuaded. When I see the money, my mind works clearer. I can’t express myself clearly now, financially. When I see the paper, the light just comes on.”

It wasn’t all that long ago when the idea of any fighter in his mid-50s fighting again simply didn’t come up. Indeed, you don’t have to go back too far to find a time when the age of 35, certainly the age of 40, was looked at as seriously, dangerously advanced for a boxer. But things have changed. Legends like George Foreman, Bernard Hopkins and Manny Pacquiao are three recent (ish) examples of great fighters still being great after turning 40.

No-one is suggesting Tyson can ever be close to great at age 56, but he sure could fight at age 56. And maybe even look good in doing so. Tyson was born a fighter, he was a special fighter, and he seems destined to always be a fighter. It’s really odd that people still want Tyson to fight, that there are money offers out there for him here in 2023.

Tyson does seem to be in a good place these days, certainly he’s happier now than he was when he was still fighting, and losing, to Danny Williams and Kevin McBride. And Tyson has shown an incredible ability to hold onto his star power. Since he burst onto the world stage back in the mid-1980s, Tyson has been a star of huge proportions and people will likely be interested in Tyson for many more years to come.

Tyson would draw a big crowd if he did box again, in any capacity, and plenty of us would pay to see Tyson back in action. Will it happen? Maybe. Tyson says he could be persuaded. If a big enough payday is dangled in front of just about anybody, the temptation proves too great.

All these years after his “final” ring appearance, and people still won’t leave Mike Tyson alone. Heck, only last month, David Tua (respectfully) called Tyson out!