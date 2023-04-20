Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia will fall apart once he hits him

During today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis let a nervous-looking Ryan Garcia know that he will fall apart physically once he starts landing his shots on him on Saturday night in their fight on Showtime PPV at the T-Mobile Arena.

What was hard to ignore was how scared-looking Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) was when Tank Davis started walking up on him after saying that he was going to break his jaw. Ryan looked like he wanted to put miles between him and Tank as fast as possible.

It looked bad. If there were any doubts about who the winner of Saturday’s fight will be, they were erased by the way Tank put fear in Ryan today.

Even Ryan’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya, looked out of it, needing to read his comments at the podium instead of speaking from his head. Oscar sounded nervous like he did believe what he was saying in praising Ryan.

Tank’s old promoter Leonard Ellerbe, sporting a gray beard that some felt made him resemble an un-jolly version of Santa Claus, was the most worked up of everyone at the press conference with the way he launched into a heated rant laced with inappropriate expletives, targeting De La Hoya.

Ellerbe was out of place out of everyone, and it would have been better if someone had pulled him off the stage to muzzle him. He was in a foul mood and no fun to listen to.

Hopefully, Gervonta gets a clue and makes sure that Ellerbe isn’t allowed to participate in future press meetings because he needs people with PR skills than him when speaking to the media & fans.

“I touch that jaw; I’m telling you, you’re going to sleep. I promise you. I’ll probably break your jaw. Facts,” said Gervonta Davis to Ryan Garcia during today’s final press conference in Las Vegas. “Don’t even bring your mother or your daughter. Don’t bring them. I’m telling you.”

“He don’t have the fundamentals at all. If Joe Goossen was such a great trainer, fix his fundamentals. This guy don’t have no fundamentals at all, he’s relying on a weak a** hook. That’s all. That’s all he’s relying on. No defense, no footwork, no head movement, he don’t have nothin’. Get him out of here.”

“He’s going to get his a** whooped. I’m coming with some stuff,” said Gervonta about Ryan.