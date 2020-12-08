Gervonta Davis reacts to Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Email WhatsApp 30 Shares

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he wants to fight Youtuber Jake Paul on the undercard of Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Logan Paul on February 20th.

The two-division world champion Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) asked the unbeaten novice cruiserweight Jake Paul (2-0, 2 KOs) to “line this up” for a fight on the Mayweather-Paul card

A match between the small 5’5″ Tank Davis, who fights at 130 and 135, and Jake would obviously be an exhibition like the Mayweather vs. Logan content.

There would be 65 pounds that separate Tank, 26, and the cruiserweight Jake in an exhibition match.

Jake would be in a position where he would have little to gain in fighting someone much smaller than him in Tank.

Even if Jake beat Tank, he wouldn’t receive credit, and he likely wouldn’t. Tank is a lot more experienced than Jake, and he punches like a heavyweight.

“I’m omw [on my way] to Vegas. I need to be on that undercard,” said Gervonta Davis on social media about him wanting to fight on the Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Logan Paul undercard on February 20th. “@jakepaul what’s good. Let’s line this s*** up,” said Tank in making it clear he wants to fight YouTuber Jake Paul.

Interestingly, Gervonta Davis is already beginning to start thinking about going the exhibition route like his famous promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr.

It’s also disappointing because Gervonta doesn’t need to stoop to this level, considering that he’s still young. He should be fighting world-class opposition rather than getting involved in celebrity matches.

If Tank wants to fight on the Mayweather vs. Paul card, a highly ranked contender from the super featherweight or lightweight divisions likely could easily be found by his promoters for him to defend against on February 20th.

Davis doesn’t need to involve himself in exhibition matches at this early stature of his career.

Although Jake Paul is considered to be the more talented of the Paul brothers, he still has minimal experience in boxing.

Jake didn’t have an amateur career like most fighters, and his experience at the pro level is limited to fights against non-boxers in former NBA star Nate Robinson and YouTuber Ali Eson Gib.

“I think the sky is the limit with this thing,” said Jake Paul to Fighthype. “It sounds like a corny thing. There’s a KSI fight, and there’s a Dillon Danis fight.

There’s a potential fight against my brother. Doing what the Klitschkos never did. From there, I want to take it even further.

“I obviously don’t overlook any of my opponents, but the way I feel, the shape I’m in, and the team I have around me.

“All I have to do to keep it going is to get the win, and I expect nothing less. I have a winning mentality, and I have a championship mentality. I work my a** off, so we’re going to keep racking up these wins,” said Jake.

Paul has recently talked of wanting to take on Conor McGregor in a boxing match.