Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Four Counts Relating To Hit-and-Run Incident, Will Face Charges On May 5

According to various news reports (ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger breaking the news) Gervonta Davis had pled gulity to four counts relating to the hit-and-run he was involved in back in 2020, the incident injuring four people, including a pregnant woman. Davis will be sentenced on May 5 so, for now, his schedulked (but not yet finalised) fight with Ryan Garcia, pencilled in for April 15 in Las Vegas, is free to go ahead. However, Davis could be hit with some stiff punishment when May 5 rolls around.

But for now, in terms of a purely boxing future, “Tank” can focus (if he’s able to do so) on the potential thriller with Garcia.

Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four counts stemming from a hit-and-run crash in 2020 that left four people injured, including a pregnant woman. Davis’ sentencing is May 5, which frees him to fight Ryan Garcia on April 15. @jamisonhensley reporting:https://t.co/spcTf0TaAp — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 16, 2023

Back when news of the hit and run first broke, reports said witnesses along with surveillance footage identified Davis as the driver of the Lamborghini Urus SUV that ran through a red light and slammed into a Toyota Solara at around 2.AM on November 5 of 2020. The Toyota was apparently “destroyed,” while one of the four passengers in the written off car suffered “suspected serious injury,” while two of the four passengers were suspected to have suffered “minor injuries.”

Davis and his two passengers are reported to have fled the scene on foot.

The hit-and-run took place less than a week after Davis’ most recent fight at the time; this when he scored what was for many The 2020 KO Of The Year over Leo Santa Cruz. Davis, unbeaten as a pro at 28-0 with 26 KO’s and already a three-weight world champion, has boxed four times since the hit-and0run, with him winning all four bouts, three by KO or stoppage. Fans everywhere are eager to see the Davis-Garcia fight. For the time being, there is nothing to stop the fight from going ahead as planned. However, Davis will be back in court later this month, this due to the December 27, 2022 misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm he stand accused of. Davis had already pled not gulity here.



