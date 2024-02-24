Gervonta Davis Exposes Benn Fight Offer, Fueling Social Media Feud

Gervonta Davis has leaked the offer made to him by Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn for his recent failed negotiations with Conor Benn, showing that he’d been offered $10 million.

This move by Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is his efforts at damage control, as boxing fans criticize him for turning down a huge offer to fight the unbeaten British welterweight Benn (23-0, 14 KOs). Some believe that Tank was talked out of taking the deal by someone in his team.

Hearn claims Tank could have made as much as $25 million from the fight with the financial PPV upside and ticket sales. If that number is accurate, Gervonta may have made a big mistake by declining it in favor of a fight against Frank Martin next spring or early summer on Amazon Prime PPV.

That’s not a fight expected to bring in many PPV buys like Tank Davis’ last contest against Ryan Garcia last April.

The Leaked Offer

“Gervonta asked me to contact you regarding our offer to fight Conor Benn. We would like to talk further regarding this fight and our plan would be to stage this fight in May in the USA,” said Eddie Hearn on X in his leaked message to Tank Davis. “We would offer $ 10 million plus an upside on the gate and PPV that I would like to discuss further with you. Do you have a good time to discuss this week? Kind regards, Eddie.”

Conor Benn ridiculed Tank on social media after learning of him turning down the offer: “Clearly gervumpalumpa doesn’t know what upside means.”

Davis Shifts Focus to Martin

Gervonta has now moved on and will face #2 WBA contender Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) title defense of his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight belt. It’s unknown what PBC will be giving Tank Davis for a guaranteed purse, but fans on social media doubt that it will be anywhere close to the $10 million that Hearn offered him.

If it’s only half that number at $5 million, Tank is going to bring in a lot of PPV buys for him to make the money that he would have gotten fighting Benn. Of course, it’s an easier fight for Tank facing Frank Martin than it would if he’d fought Ben.