Live Boxing Results Tonight: Berlanga vs. McCory & Cruz vs. Zamarripa

Undefeated super middleweights Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory will go at it tonight in a twelve-round bout, live on DAZN, in an Eddie Hearn-promoted card at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. The Matchroom Boxing card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm ET.

B247 will give updates below on tonight’s card.

Main card on DAZN, 7 pm ET

Edgar Berlanga vs. Padraig McCrory

Andy Cruz vs. Brayan Zamarripa

Shakhram Giyasov vs. Pablo Cesar Cano

Antonio Vargas vs. Jonathan Rodriguez

The co-feature fight between lightweight contender Andy Cruz (2-0, 1 KO) and Bryan Zamarripa (14-2, 5 KOs) is what many boxing fans are talking about wanting to see. Cruz is the 2020 Cuban Olympic gold medalist, with four wins over Keyshawn Davis, and is viewed as a can’t-miss future world champion.

Welterweight Shakhram Giyasov (14-0, 9 KOs) faces the hard-hitting veteran Pablo Cesar Cano (35-8-1, 25 KOs) in a 12-round fight that could end by knockout. This fight will be fun to watch.