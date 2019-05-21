George Foreman Says A Wilder/Joshua Fight Would Be “The Biggest Heavyweight Fight Of All Time”

Just what is the biggest heavyweight fight of all time? Muhammad Ali Vs. Joe Frazier, “The Fight of The Century?” Or Ali Vs. George Foreman, “The Rumble In The Jungle?” In terms of biggest fight politically, Joe Louis’ return fight with Max Schmeling tops the lot. But one living legend who fought in some monster fights himself says if a Deontay Wilder-Anthony Joshua fight ever gets made it would be “the biggest heavyweight fight of all time.”





“Big George” Foreman, speaking briefly with TMZ Sports, said a Wilder/Joshua showdown would top all that has come before it.

“If Joshua and Wilder fight, it would be the biggest heavyweight fight of all time. Bigger than anything,” Foreman stated.





In terms of money (taking into account inflation) it seems likely this fight – one we have now been waiting to see for getting on for two years – would indeed break any previous heavyweight record at the Box Office. For some, the epic, the-world-watched, Ali super-fights will never be beaten in terms of significance, but there is no doubt about it, a Wilder/Joshua collision would be enormous.

And everyone wants to see it; Foreman included. So why has it proven/is it proving to be such a tough job making what is on paper a no-brainer of a fight? Everyone involved is this fight would get rich if it happened, so there is enough money to go around. If both fighters genuinely want it, it should absolutely happen. There should be no problem. But do both men really, truly want it, or is the risk of losing, of being knocked clean out in “the biggest heavyweight fight of all time” too daunting a prospect?

Talks will resume again soon, this seems inevitable, but will any real progress me made this time around? We’d better hope so. This fight is too big to go away, to be lost to history. Sure, the sport would survive if it didn’t happen, but the heavyweight division would be that much poorer without it.