Eddy Reynoso: Gennadiy Golovkin can fight Canelo Alvarez if he moves up to 168

Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddy Reynoso says Gennadiy Golovkin can get the trilogy fight with the Mexican superstar if he moves up to 168.

After four years of Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) seemingly waiting for Canelo to give him that third fight, it appears that he’s finally willing to give him what he’s asking for.

As long as Golovkin is willing to come up in weight to 168 without any strings attached, he could finally get his long-awaited trilogy match against Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) in May or September.

Canelo needs a big name for his two fights this year, as he’s no longer chasing titles at 168. He accomplished his goal of becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion last November with his victory over Caleb Plant.

For Canelo’s next fight on May 7th, he’s being offered Jermall Charlo by PBC and Dmitry Bivol by Matchroom Boxing.

Part of the two-fight deal that Eddie Hearn of Matchroom has offered Canelo is for him to face GGG in September after he first faces WBA 175-lb champion Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) on May 7th.

If Canelo wants to flip the order of the two-fight deal Hearn is offering by facing Golovkin on May 7th, it’s likely the British promoter will readily agree to that.

“The truth is, Golovkin has raised his hand recently to fight against Canelo, but there’s intent there for a trilogy. Yeah, 168. If he [Gennadiy] wants it, he can come up [to 168]. Saul can’t go down,” said Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso to Fight Hub TV.

What boxing fans want to know is why the sudden interest from Reynoso in matching Canelo against Golovkin?

Since losing a controversial 12 round majority decision to Canelo in September 2018, Golovkin has been ignored by him.

Now four years later with Golovkin turning 40-years-old in April, Canelo & Reynoso are finally interested in facing him again. Is that because Golovkin has gotten old, inactive, and has looked unimpressive in his last three fights?

That could be the reason for Canelo & Reynoso showing interest in fighting GGG. Of course, another very important possibility is that Canelo is now being offered risky fights against Bivol and Jermall Charlo.

Those guys aren’t as old as Golovkin, and there’s a chance that Canelo could lose to both of them. Boxing fans also want to see Canelo fight the unbeaten super middleweight David Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs), who is seen as a nightmarish opponent for the Mexican star.

If Canelo isn’t going to fight Golovkin, fans are going to want to see him face Benavidez. Canelo might not like the idea of fighting Golovkin again due to how much trouble he gave him in their two fights, but it’s arguably far worse for Alvarez if he faces Benavidez.

There are also boxing fans that want to see Canelo go up to 175 to fight IBF/WBC champion Artur Beterbiev.

If Canelo plans on moving up to light heavyweight, people want to see him face Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) next rather than Bivol or Joe Smith Jr.

While fighting Golovkin is no piece of cake, it’ll be a lot tougher for Canelo if he’s pressured into face Beterbiev, as the Russian fighter is a vicious body puncher.

Canelo is great at dodging headshots, but he’s vulnerable to the body due to his limited movement, and his short fireplug stature.

If Beterbiev works Canelo over to the body, he could knock out the Mexican star, which obviously is something he wants to avoid. Hence, picking the soon-to-be 40-year-old Golovkin as his next opponent might be the right choice for Canelo. Golovkin never throws body punches, so Canelo will be safe.

“There is no fight bigger for Canelo than GGG,” Barak said on the DAZN Boxing Show.

“I’ve been saying for quite a while that GGG is still the biggest fight for Canelo Alvarez no question about it,” said AK. “If you have the right dancing partner, that’s what makes a phenomenal event.

“GGG no question about it, he’s still leading the charge in terms of star power and making a big fight.

“We already know what we’re going to get with those guys fighting, first two fights were phenomenal.”