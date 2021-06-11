Keith Thurman wants Canelo to fight Demetrius Andrade

Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman says he wants to see Canelo Alvarez step it up against Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade and Jermall Charlo. Although Thurman says fine with Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) taking on IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethand’ Plant (21-0, 12 KOs), he’d still like to see him take n the unbeaten Andrade (30-0, 18 KOs).

Andrade made his way into Canelo’s post-fight press conference last month after his win over Billy Joe Saunders, and he was unceremoniously shown the door by Canelo, who said, “Get the f*** out of here.”

It’s anyone’s guess why Canelo has never fought Andrade or Jermall Charlo. I know some boxing fans believe that Canelo is afraid of those two fighters, which is why he’s been hand-picking these arguably lesser fighters recently:

Rocky Fielding

Billy Joe Saunders

Sergey Kovalev – five years past his prime

Avni Yildirim

Callum Smith

Danny Jacobs

Thurman knows how good Andrade is, having lost to him several times in the amateurs.

“He can’t be greater than the man that defeated you,” said Keith Thurman to Fighthype when asked if Canelo can be greater than Mayweather.

“I want to see him [Canelo] and Boo Boo,” said Thurman about wanting Canelo to face Demetrius Andrade. “I know Andrade from the amateurs. He’s one of the few people that beat me multiple times.

“I like the Caleb Plant fight, but I want to see who’s going to handle Andrade and who is going to handle Canelo,” said Thurman.

Canelo may be uncomfortable with the size, boxing skills, and mobility of Andrade. Canelo would have many problems trying to figure out what to do against Andrade because he’s not badly flawed like the guys he’s been fighting lately.

It’s safe to say that Canelo wouldn’t be able to depend on Andrade leaning forward with his hands down by his sides all night way that Saunders was doing against him.

“Caleb Plant is undefeated, so I respect the fight. The Charlos too. I still think there’s plenty of action for Canelo,” said Thurman.

“Let’s see what happens with Caleb because Caleb is a live dog. I don’t think Caleb has fought a puncher like Canelo, so we’ll have to see.

“I know what kind of heart Caleb has, and I know he’s a little more slick than people than people give that boy credit for, so I look forward to it.

“I think he’s got enough once he puts those small gloves on and everything,” said Thurman when asked if Plant has enough power to keep Canelo off. I think he’s going to instinctively know with this fight. He’s going to have to sit down [on his shots] a little bit more,” said Thurman.

Plant doesn’t have much power to speak of, as we saw in his fight with Jose Uzcategui. That’s obviously why Canelo is interested in fighting him rather than David Benavidez, Charlo, Andrade or Gennadiy Golovkin.