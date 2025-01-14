Fury’s Final Bell? Retirement May Be for Real This Time

Gareth A. Davies says he’s unsure if Tyson Fury will ever return after announcing his retirement this week. He felt that the 36-year-old Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) displayed a bit of “tiredness” while marketing his rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Tired King

Fury looked tired not only during the fight’s promotion but also during and especially afterward when speaking to the media. He looked like a person in his early 50s, and it was hard to believe that this was the same person who knocked out Deontay Wilder four years ago in their 2021 trilogy match. It was like he’d aged in dog years, especially since his first fight last May. Something happened to Gypsy King to kick in the age acceleration gene.

If Fury does come back, most believe it’ll just be for the loot he can get from two fights against Anthony Joshua. It’s not like he’ll return to challenge IBF champion Daniel Dubois or Usyk. That would be forlorn because he’s physically incapable due to his aged body.

It wouldn’t bother most fans outside of the UK if Fury never returned, but the Brits are still fond of him and want to see him return. He’s good for laughs when he’s got energy, but he looked worn and old during the build-up for the December 21st rematch with Oleksandr. It was no longer interesting to listen to Fury because he was irritable, serious, and haggard.

A Changed Man

“The people close to him said they’d spoken to Tyson in the morning, and there was no indication that he was going to retire,” said Gareth A. Davies to talkSport Boxing, talking about Tyson Fury’s surprise retirement announcement. “Was it just, ‘I’m throwing this out there as a negotiation tool.’ A couple of years ago, he retired and said, ‘I want a half a bill,’ a half a billion to come back. Right now, I don’t know if Tyson Fury will ever come back. He doesn’t need to fight. “He’s a marketing genius. He has that enigmatic X-factor where he puts those noses out of joint, but he sells the fight. In Riyadh, there seemed to be a tiredness about Tyson Fury for the selling of the event. He may have come to the end, but a couple of months down the line. He’s retired four times if you remember, and they’ve been transitory. So this probably is one of those,” said Gareth.

Obviously, this isn’t an actual retirement but just more drama and the typical junk from Fury. He likes money, having grown up in a working-class family without a silver spoon like some wealthy, trust-fund Brits. If everything goes well, there’s still too much money for him to scoop up from two Anthony Joshua fights and likely a trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk.

Real or Not?

“If he really were to retire, we would need a big fanfare for that; we need a big event. We need to celebrate it. If I could talk to Turki Al-Sheikh right now, I bet he knows what’s going on,” said Gareth about his belief that Turki would have the scoop on Fury’s retirement being real or not.

Turki probably does know but isn’t going to say because if Fury is going to come back, it’ll be a bigger bash if the drama is played out a little longer. The Gypsy King would be like the undertaker rising again from his crypt. The Brits will eat it up, whereas the rest of the world will be indifferent. They know Fury is just a hype job.