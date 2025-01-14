Eddie Hearn Admits Canelo Isn’t “Mad” on Crawford Bout, But It Might Be His Only Option

Eddie Hearn says Canelo Alvarez is not excited about the fight with Terence Crawford, but it’s the “only big fight for him at the moment.” Hearn is unsure if Canelo will face Crawford in September, but he says it could be in May.

Hearn would like Canelo to face Dmitry Bivol in a rematch at 175 for the undisputed if Dmitry defeats Artur Beterbiev in their rematch on February 22nd in Riyad. That’s a fight that Canelo has already said he’d be interested in if Bivol can capture the undisputed championship at light heavyweight.

Three years ago, Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) lost a narrow 12-round unanimous decision to Bivol on May 7, 2022. That loss stuck in Canelo’s craw, and it still bothers him, and he’d like to try and avenge it if there are four titles on the line.

Limited Options For Canelo

“Who’s to say they won’t fight Crawford in May? It’s only speculation at the moment, September,” said Eddie Hearn to Secondsout when asked if Canelo Alvarez will take a Cinco de Mayo fight in May before the Terence Crawford fight in September. “I don’t see a lot of options for Canelo anymore. If [Dmitry] Bivol wins [rematch against four-belt light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on February 22nd]. he can fight Bivol for undisputed at 175. “He [Canelo] did fight him at 175, and he got beat. He wanted to fight him, but [trainer & manager] Eddy Reynoso maybe thinks that’s a tough fight, which it really is. But who else is there? [Jermall] Charlo? Not really. Benavidez is up at 175. “So, I don’t think he’s mad on the Crawford fight if I’m honest, but I think it may be the only big fight for him at the moment, and he’s got to make a move. Obviously, it would depend on who’s running the show. Who we got on the undercard,” said Hearn.

Hearn is right about Canelo not having many appealing options for fights right now, and that’s probably why he’s finally given in about taking the match against Crawford. However, he’s probably not interested in fighting Bivol if he loses his rematch with undisputed light heavyweight champion Beterbiev on February 22nd.