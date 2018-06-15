Fury return peaks at 814,000 live viewers on BT Sport

The eagerly awaited return of Lineal World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury recorded by far the highest linear subscription TV viewing figure for boxing this year, peaking at 814,000 live viewers on BT Sport last Saturday night.





Viewers tuned in to see the Gypsy King dust off the cobwebs after a protracted layoff of almost 3 years out of the ring, as he made Sefer Seferi quit in his corner at the end of the 4th round.

Promoter Frank Warren said, ‘We are building something very special with BT Sport. We have had a combined attendance of 50,000 people across our last three events in Leeds, Belfast and Manchester; and everyone is delighted with the viewing figures from Saturday night which was by far the highest viewed fight on linear subscription TV in the UK this year.’

The Hall of Fame Promoter continued, ‘across those three events we have also had three closely fought World level fights which have all delivered in terms of entertainment, in Selby v Warrington, Frampton v Donaire and Flanagan v Hooker, which is something we will continue to strive to do.’

Tyson Fury returns to the ring on August 18th alongside Carl Frampton at Windsor Park in Belfast, with details of the card being formally announced next week.