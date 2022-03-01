Despite No-Show From Whyte, Tyson Fury Gets Off Some Good Lines At London Presser

Dillian Whyte was as good – or as bad – as his word. Failing to show up at today’s press conference in London to hype up his April 23rd challenge of WBC heavyweight king Tyson Fury, Whyte seemed to anger promoter Frank Warren far more than he did his opponent.

Warren called Whyte’s no-show “unprofessional” and he explained some of the demands Whyte made to attend, including a private jet to and from London.

This, Warren said was agreed to, before Whyte made “other demands.” In the end it was down to Fury to promote the April fight. And despite the absence of a dance partner, Fury got off some good line. Dubbing Whyte “Frillian White Knickers,” Fury added how “if I can’t look like Muhammad Ali against this guy I don’t deserve to be heavyweight champion.”

Fury said the fight will not go beyond six rounds. “It will be like a Ferrari against a Vauxhall Corsa,” Fury added. When asked what he will weigh for the fight, Fury said he will come in at his “heaviest ever.” Fury, when he got serious for a while, said how Whyte is a “game fighter” who will “bring what he has.”

“Maybe it will be me that gets chinned, who knows?” Fury said, smiling.

There was then a mock head-to-head, with Fury squaring up with Whyte’s image on the big poster behind the head table (Warren said Whyte’s team even asked for money to be able to display Whyte’s likeness).

“I’ll deffo win this stare-down!” Fury said, bringing laughter from the crowd.

Fury got serious again when he was asked his opinion on the brave, selfless acts fellow fighters Vitali Klitschko, Wladimir Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko are currently making in Ukraine in answer to the Russian invasion. Fury gave all four fighters nothing but respect, adding how he would “do the same if the UK or America got involved.”

Fury said it will be a good fight in April but that there will only be one winner. We have no idea of Whyte will attend any future pressers. Fury fully believes Whyte is missing out and that he is doing so because he is afraid of him. With Whyte not anywhere to say otherwise, what are we to do but agree with Fury?

Poor sportsmanship from Whyte today. Round one to Fury.