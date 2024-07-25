Fundora Confirms Fight with Spence Still On, Date Change

Sebastian Fundora has confirmed on social media that his fight with Errol Spence is still happening.

There have been rumors that the 34-year-old Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) has retired due to the punishment he took in his ninth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford last year in July.

When asked on Instagram today if Spence is withdrawing, ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora said, “Nah, they just changing the date.”

Spence’s Challenge Against Fundora

Many people feel Spence is in over his head going up against Fundora, who looked outstanding, beating WBO 154-lb champion Tim Tszyu last March.

While Fundora had a handicap due to Tszyu fighting with a cut scalp for most of the fight, he still dominated him. That version of Fundora will be a nightmare for Spence.

WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) didn’t say when he’ll be fighting Spence. There had been talk that they would fight in November, but that doesn’t appear to be happening now.

Spence’s Physical Transformation

It’s unclear if Spence is injured or dealing with something keeping him from fighting in November. Compared to his physical condition before starting camp for his fight with Crawford, Spence looks trim and healthy and won’t need to lose a lot of weight.

Spence appeared badly out of shape going into the Crawford camp, which may have factored into his poor performance in that match. Crawford still deserves credit for the win, but there’s no denying that Spence looked fat and appeared to be in the 190s entering camp.

Spence will need to be in excellent shape for the Fundora fight because he’s dealing with a guy who is so tall and much younger at 26. At 6’6″, Fundora is freakishly tall, and it’s hard for his opponents to adapt.

The only one who did well against him was Brian Mendoza, but he took a lot of shots before knocking him out in the seventh round last April.

Spence should be taking a tune-up before fighting a guy like Fundora, but he won’t do that. He’s going to risk it all and hope for the best.