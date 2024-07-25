Australian Heavyweight Justis Huni Takes Out Troy Pilcher Inside Two Rounds

Earlier today, with the headlining fight on a card that took place in Brisbane, Australia, fans witnessed a clash of undefeated Aussie heavyweights as Justis Huni (photo by Tasman Fighters) and Troy Pilcher rumbled at The Fortitude Music Hall.

It proved to be a short night. 25-year-old Huni, for some people one of the most exciting as well as most promising young heavyweight prospects, stopped 29-year-old New Zealand-born Pilcher in the second round of a fight that was exciting while it lasted.

Huni was put under pressure from the get-go, this as Pilcher piled in, punching as he he pushed Huni backwards. The attack faded, however, and, as Huni found room to work, landing with his heavy body shots, the fight was a different story.

In round two, Huni, having ridden out some more of Pilcher’s storm, landed a big left to the head that sent the older man into the ropes, hurt. Blasting away with both hands, most of his punches landing, Huni got the stoppage win as the third man dived in, this as Pilcher slid to the canvas, utterly beaten, having given his all. The time was 2:20 of round two.

Huni is now 10-0(5), while Pilcher, who was as game as they come today, falls to 9-1-1(7). Huni retained his WBO Global strap with the win.

It was a short and sweet slugfest today, this the kind of fight many fans love to see. Huni showed he could take a decent punch, while his own combinations were accurate as well as vicious. Huni is without a doubt a young heavyweight to keep an eye on. Having had two good wins this year – over Kevin Lerena and now Pilcher – Huni is seeing his army of fans grow and grow. It’s still far too early to know how far Huni can go, but it will be fun finding out.

“It’s just another one down, “Huni said after collecting his latest win. “One step closer to my dream. We just keep moving from here.

A pro since October 2020, Huni had a fine amateur career, winning, among other things, a gold medal at the 2016 Youth World Championships and a bronze at the World Championships in 2019. It will be interesting to see who Huni is matched up against next.

Justis Huni – Troy Pilcher Results: