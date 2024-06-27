Froch Reveals Heated Exchange with Joshua Over Fight Prediction

Carl Froch, a web host, reveals that he had an argument with Anthony Joshua the former two-time heavyweight champion insulted him by calling him a name, bragging about being more wealthy, and commenting on his physical appearance.

Money and Class

Froch, a retired former super middleweight champion, says Joshua showed no class, and he feels that what angered him was his prediction of his next fight against IBF champion Daniel Dubois being a close one on September 21st.

Carl thinks that may have upset Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs), who is thin-skinned, and about his ability. Froch says he’s mentioned recently that Joshua hasn’t faced anyone who came to win since his back-to-back defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

That’s obviously common knowledge because Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, intentionally matched him against four ham and eggers to rebuild him after the second Usyk defeat. He had no choice but to do that because AJ’s career was on the verge of going belly up.

Joshua’s Personal Attacks

“He called me a p***k,” said Carl Froch on his YouTube channel about Anthony Joshua calling him a name. “I went straight back at him. ‘Who are you calling a p***k? I have no problem with Anthony Joshua, but my honestly recently upsets people. They don’t like the truth, but the truth will set you free.

“I was trying to find out why he called me a p***, and he sent back, ‘I don’t like you.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you like me? What’s the problem?’ He doesn’t like that I’m quite critical, but it’s constructive criticism.

“Since losing to Ruiz and twice to Usyk, he came back and fought Franklin, Helenius, Otto Wallin, and then he beat Francis Ngannou. I mentioned it could be a close fight against Dubois. It could be closer than what people think.

“I said the reason is, AJ hasn’t really beaten anyone of note. There’s no big name on there, nobody came to win and nobody stuck it on him since losing to Usyk. So, the fact that nobody stuck it on him like I expect Daniel Dubois to, I think that upset him and got him angry, and it’s killing him.

“He’s lost a bit of class. His response to me and the way he went about it. He started with personal insults. He started on my personal appearance and mentioned my nose again. Where Joshua went was, it’s all about the money. So, he thinks he pulled the ace card out by saying, ‘I’ve earned way more money than you, Froch. I’m more intelligent than you because I’ve earned way more money,'” said Froch on what Joshua told him.