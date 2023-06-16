DAZN Weights: Prograis vs. Zorrilla for Saturday

Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) and Danielito Zorrilla (17-1, 13 KOs) both weighed in at 139 lbs today at the weigh-in for Saturday night’s clash on June 17th, live on DAZN. Prograis-Zorrilla card begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom or Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

This isn’t a high-caliber opponent that Prograis will be defending against on Saturday night in 29-year-old Zorrilla. He’s a replacement for Liam Paro, who came down with an injury in camp and had to pull out.

Prograis, 34, needs to look good because his new promoter Eddie Hearn has high expectations for him, and want to match him against the best in the 140-lb division. For Hearn to do that, Prograis needs to make a statement against Zorrilla.

Undercard weights:

Shakhram Giyasov 146.1 vs. Harold Calderon 146.2

Ramla Ali 122 vs. Julissa Guzman 121.1

Jeremy Hill 135.6 vs. Mark Davis 135.6

Ginny Fuchs 113.4 vs. Indeya Rodriguez 113.2

Aaron Aponte 140 vs. Xavier Madrid 138.5

Criztec Bazaldua 136.4 vs. Elroy Fruto 135.6

Prograis on Zorrilla: I’m going to bust his a**”

“The face-off got me hyped. All throughout the week, you’re losing weight when you’re at the weigh-in; you don’t want to talk too much,” said Regis Prograis to Fight Hub TV after his weigh-in with challenger Danielito Zorrilla for their fight on Saturday.

“He couldn’t understand what the f**k I was saying, but I’m the best in the world at this. I’m going to bust his a**. I’m going to beat his a**. That’s what I’m going to say.

“You really not in that mood because you got to eat, but you know we both have food now. We are both a little more hyped. I’m a little bit aggressive right now. He [Zorrilla] knows what I was saying [during the face-off].

“It’s still boxing. You got to go out and box. I have fun with boxing, so it’s not going to be no pressure. I look around, and I know every face. They’re here to see me, but they’re here to see the event.

“Everybody. If he [Zorrilla] gets that WBC belt, it changes his life for the good. In boxing, you have to be nervous. If you’re not nervous, they say you’re either crazy or you’re lying.

“So you definitely got to be nervous. I’m not going to say I’m not nervous about the fight because you can’t help but to be. You can’t be scared, but you definitely got to be nervous,” said Prograis.