Golden Boy Promotions files lawsuit against Ryan Garcia over contract

Golden Boy Promotions has filed a lawsuit to enforce their contract with their famous fighter Ryan Garcia.

According to ESPN, the lawsuit from Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy company is in response to Ryan’s lawyer sending GBP a letter, stating that there had been violations of their agreement over the promotional responsibilities.

De La Hoya didn’t attend Ryan’s post-fight press conference after his loss to Gervonta Davis last April. The Golden Boy boss took a lot of criticism from fans for not being there to support Ryan. Golden Boy did have their president Eric Gomez there, but fans thought it was odd that De La Hoya didn’t attend.

The 24-year-old Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) is looking to be released from his contract with Golden Boy due to the violations in his contract. De La Hoya recently took to Twitter to criticize Ryan, and the two went back & forth.

If Ryan is freed of the remaining years of his contract with De La Hoya’s company, it’s possible that he could go in the direction of signing with PBC.

“Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions filed a lawsuit against Ryan Garcia and his attorney and advisor, Guadalupe Valencia, on Friday in U.S. District Court of Nevada to enforce its contract with the star boxer,” said Mike Coppinger of ESPN. The suit comes one week after Garcia’s legal team sent Golden Boy Promotions a demand letter alleging violations of the promotional agreement, as well as California and federal law, that invalidates the contract.”

PBC has Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, the WBA light welterweight champion Ryan wants to fight, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Ryan lost to Tank last April but made massive money from that fight.

There are a lot of other fighters that Ryan could face if he were to sign with PBC. If Ryan stays with Golden Boy, his options for big fights would arguably be fewer.

It’s understandable why Ryan would want fights against Rolly and Tank because the money would be excellent, and he’d have a chance of beating Rolly. That’s far from a certainty, though.

Garcia claimed that he was forced to pay DAZN $120K of the $1.25 million step-side fee DAZN received to allow the fight vs. Gervonta Davis to proceed. Reminiscent of Canelo Alvarez's legal dispute with Golden Boy in 2020, Garcia's letter suggests that Golden Boy entered… — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 17, 2023

Aside from Rolly, there’s not a lot of winnable fights for Ryan at 140 because he’s not a great talent. He’s popular on Instagram, but the chances of his career heading downhill rapidly at light welterweight are high if he’s matched against these fighters:

– Regis Prograis

– Subriel Matias

– Richardson Hitchins

– Jose Ramirez

– Gary Antuanne Russell

– Sandor Martin

– Devin Haney

– Teofimo Lopez