Frank Warren: “Who Wouldn’t Want To See Deontay Wilder Fight Joe Joyce!”

Crushing power Vs. a rock of a chin. Deontay Wilder Vs. Joe Joyce. Who wouldn’t want to see this fight? This is the question Frank Warren asked when speaking with IFL TV today. Joyce, who will fight TBA on July 2, this in a warm-up fight, is still, we think, going to fight Joseph Parker later this year, but there are suggestions Team-Parker prefer a return fight with Dillian Whyte.

Warren doesn’t understand the logic in taking a Whyte fight, not when Joyce is so highly ranked – at WBC #1 – and therefore Parker could earn a mandatory spot if he were to beat “The Juggernaut.” A return fight with Whyte would be a “backward step” for Parker, said Warren today. We will stay tuned on what happens with regards to a Joyce-Parker fight.

But one other fight Warren would love to see at heavyweight is one between Joyce and the soon to return Deontay Wilder. Warren is 100 percent correct when he says all fans would love to see this match-up get made.

“He was in grueling fights with Tyson [Fury]. The last one was a classic. When you talk about the best fights of the last 20 years, that fight [Fury-Wilder III] certainly is one of them,” Warren said to iFL TV. “So I don’t know what he’s [Wilder] got left…. he’s a dangerous man and he can punch, ask Tyson.

“So if he’s got something to give, good luck to him, we welcome him back. Him and Joe Joyce, what a great fight that would be. Who would you rather see him fight than Joe Joyce? You want to see him [Wilder] fight Dillian Whyte? I’d much rather see him fight Joe Joyce; [I] don’t want to see two losers fight, I’d rather see him fight a winner, and he’d be fighting for the number-one spot. You’ve got the best whiskers [in Joyce] who punches himself.”

There is no doubt about it, a Wilder-Joyce fight would attract an absolute ton of fight fan interest, and as Warren asked, who wouldn’t want to see this fight? Who wouldn’t be willing to pay for it? Sure, it would be a hugely risky fight for both men, especially for Wilder as a return fight, but the monetary reward would likely be big.

Who wins if this one does happen, as unlikely as it may be? Your guess is as good as mine. And basically, with the lethal-punching but possibly worn-out Wilder, 42-2-1(41) against the rock-chinned but not too fast, not too hard to hit Joyce, 13-0(12) picking a winner would be down to not much more than a guess.

But I’m with Warren: there is no better fight that can be made right now in terms of one between current heavyweight contenders.