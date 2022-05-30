Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua rematch site deal agreed for Saudi Arabia, date could get pushed back 1 or 2 weeks

Eddie Hearn revealed on Monday that a site deal has been agreed for the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 rematch for Saudi Arabia with a working date of July 23rd. The fight is close to being announced.

However, the potential bad news is Hearn says the date of the Usyk-Joshua II rematch may need to be pushed back a week or two to give them more time to promote the fight.

If the fight does get delayed, it’ll help Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) by giving him more time to work with new trainer Robert Garcia.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie will be on the undercard, as well as former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith.

“We have agreed to a deal for the site, and the working date of July 23rd,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

“We are pretty much ready to announce. When you question about whether there will be a delay. If there is you’re talking about two weeks, and it’s for no other reason than time to make sure we can promote the fight in the right way.

“The fight is happening, the fight is agreed in terms of where it will take place and both sides have agreed, both sides have agreed to the deal, both sides have agreed to everything.

“It’s just that it’s taken 10 days longer than we wanted it to, and without putting a date on it, all I can tell you is we’re finalizing the final bit of paperwork and everything is agreed, so stand by.

July 23rd, two weeks later is August. AJ is fighting twice this year. So any delay could only be a couple of weeks because we want to make sure he’s good to go in December again. July 23rd is still the working date, but if there was a delay, it wouldn’t be anybody. It’s just time.

“It’s a huge deal, and it has taken a lot of time, but deals do. It’s just the way it is. We’re really happy with our partners, we’re really happy with the deal, and the process. We look forward to a huge event, and you’ll be hearing about it very soon.

“I think I’ve made it pretty clear that’s the likely site for the fight,” Hearn said about the Joshua vs. Usyk fight heading towards Saudi Arabia. I think stand by for an announcement and you’ll hear all,” said Hearn.