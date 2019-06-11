Frank Warren Says He’d Have “No Problem” Putting The Winner Of The Daniel Dubois-Nathan Gorman Fight In With Joshua Next

Promoter Frank Warren is convinced that had it been his unbeaten heavyweight hope Daniel Dubois in the ring with Anthony Joshua on June 1, and not Andy Ruiz, Dubois would have taken Joshua out himself. Warren, speaking with London News Online, said that Dubois is “a much bigger puncher than Ruiz, much bigger,” and that he would be happy to match the winner of the Dubois-Nathan Gorman fight, set for July 13th, with Joshua.





“Daniel Dubois has got a lot to learn – but if he had been in the ring and clipped AJ it would have been over,” Warren said. “It’s no secret what he has done to him when he has sparred with him, when he was a kid. He is a much bigger puncher than Ruiz, much bigger. The winner of that fight [Dubois and Gorman], I’d have no problem with matching them with AJ now – no problem.”

The July clash between Dubois, 11-0(10) and Gorman, 16-0(11) is seen by many as a genuine 50/50 fight. The winner will walk away with the British heavyweight title, and likely into a top-10 world ranking. But a fight with Joshua, as well as unlikely, would be too big a step up, surely. Warren knows what he’s doing of course, but Joshua has that big return fight with Ruiz to focus on and nothing else.

In time, the Dubois/Gorman winner will very likely make his move on the world stage and fight for a world title, and who knows, maybe by this time Joshua will have got one or more of his belts back. Warren is right to be excited about the young heavyweights coming through; with Dubois, Gorman and Joe Joyce taking big strides right now.





But there is absolutely no rush, Dubois being just 21, Gorman a year older. Let’s see who wins on July 13 before the bigger fights get discussed. Plenty of good judges feel Gorman, who sparred dozens of rounds with Dubois in the past, will win next month, while just as many experts are picking Dubois. It’s a risky fight for both men, who deserve praise for taking it.