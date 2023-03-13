Frank Warren insists Fury vs. Usyk will happen on April 29th

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren insists that the undisputed heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk will get made for April 29th despite today’s turbulence over the rematch clause.

It’s unclear whether Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) and Warren are on the same page because earlier today, Tyson created a big fuss by saying that IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) was making a big deal about wanting a rematch clause in the contract.

Hopefully, Fury’s management keep him informed on what’s going on because he seemed a little lost today, blaming Usyk for the rematch clause.

Fury said he just wants a one-off fight so that after he beats Usyk, he can move on and not worry about fighting him again. Usyk fired back by saying that his side didn’t ask for the rematch clause. That was solely done by Fury’s side.

If Fury isn’t aware that his team is the one that insisted on the rematch, it’s troubling because he doesn’t know what he’s talking about and is just babbling, or worse, he’s looking for reasons to back out.

That’s what Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk believes. He thinks that Fury wants out of the fight because he’s not in shape due to him not training, and he feels that the six weeks he has before April 29th won’t be enough to be physically prepared.

Usyk hasn’t been lazy. He started training in December, wanting to be ready to face Fury for the undisputed championship in April, and he looks in excellent shape.

Krassyuk says that Fury will keep putting hurdles in the way of Usyk because he doesn’t want the fight, and he feels that, ultimately, the match-up won’t happen because he doesn’t want it.

The Twitter post that Fury made over the weekend of his training with Joseph Parker was a “theatrical” production, according to Krassyuk, and not real. In other words, it was staged by Fury to give the appearance that he’s preparing, but in reality, he doesn’t have the intention of taking the fight.

“As I said, we’ll get this fight over the line. It will get over the line because both fighters want it,” said Frank Warren to talkSPORT Boxing about the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight taking place on April 29th.

Hey #greedybelly the rematch clause came from your side not mine.

Stop whining and ducking. Be a man, ink the contract or vacate the belt. I need undisputed and not to play your stupid games 🦆🦆🦆@Tyson_Fury pic.twitter.com/u9DaoX2fr4 — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) March 13, 2023

“This guy went to Germany to fight Wladimir Klitschko, went to the USA three times to fight Deontay Wilder. The one thing about Tyson is he’s got balls as big as – just massive balls.

He trains religiously every day. He’s fit as a butcher’s dog. He’s not overweight or anything, so he’s ready to go. No problem about that whatsoever,” said Warren.