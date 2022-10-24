Frank Warren: “Joshua Is Liable To Get Knocked Over By Anybody”

Warren Says Joyce And Dubois Knock Him Out

Fans have heard the rather disappointing news that Anthony Joshua will not fight again this year, that his comeback, which Eddie Hearn initially said would take place in December, this as AJ “needs to get active,” will now come “early next year.” Fans may ask why, when Joshua needs to “get active,” he is waiting an additional two or three months before doing so.

Might Joshua, 24-3(22) go back to being a guy who fights just once a year? You have to go back to 2019 to find a time when the former two-time heavyweight champ boxed more than once a year (2019 seeing AJ fight twice). This is just not good enough, Joshua critics have said. But as far as who Joshua fights when he does eventually fight again, we have heard a few names, ranging from Otto Wallin, to Chris Arreola, to Gerald Washington (yes, Gerald Washington, who was KO’d in his last two outings).

What kind of an opponent is AJ looking for, a nice easy one, perhaps? Maybe Joshua does feel the need for a couple of confidence-boosting wins as he is coming off two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Frank Warren, speaking with Sky Sports, was pretty scathing with his opinion of Joshua, saying that “AJ is liable to get knocked over by anybody.”

Warren boldly claimed that his two heavyweights not named Tyson Fury, in Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce, would KO Joshua should they get a fight with him.

“I’d put any of my guys in with him. Any of them,” Warren said of Joshua. “Joe Joyce would knock him out and Dubois would do the same.”

These two fights would of course be exciting match-ups the fans would pay to see; both of them far better than Joshua against either Wallin, Arreola or Washington. But how confident is Joshua right now, how hungry is he to come back with a bang and go after big wins that will lead him to another shot at a world title? This is a question only Joshua himself can answer.

It’s quite amazing to think that you have to go back to December of 2020, this some 22 months ago, for Joshua’s last win. How much has AJ got left at age 33?