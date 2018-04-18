Frampton-Donaire quotes for Saturday

Carl Frampton and Nonito Donaire took questions from the media at today’s press conference at the Europa Hotel ahead of their clash for the WBO Interim Featherweight World Title at Belfast’s SSE Arena this Saturday, broadcast live on BT Sport and BoxNation.





(Photo credit: Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

Below are a selection of quotes from both fighters and promoter Frank Warren.

Carl Frampton:

“To have a guy like Nonito Donaire coming Belfast to fight me almost feels like an honour. In terms of accolades, he’s accomplished more than anyone I’ve fought, that includes Leo Santa Cruz. He’s a future Hall of Famer and hopefully I can put my name in that bracket one day.





“Some people want the easiest fights, but that’s not me and I don’t think that’s Nonito either. I’m experienced enough to know that I need to be in fights that excite me and get me nervous.

“I think the crowd adds something to my performance. There isn’t an atmosphere like the SSE Arena anywhere in the World!

“There is a lot more to Donaire than just a left hook. To say that is disrespectful. He’s also got a brilliant right hand. I have a lot of respect for Nonito, he’s a quality fighter.”

Nonito Donaire:





“Me and my wife feel like we are married to Carl! We wake up, we see Carl. We go to bed, we see Carl. He’s a great fighter.

“I think I have been gifted with great genes. I feel like I’m entering my peak because of my positive mentality. I’m smarter now and I’ve learned with the ups and downs of my career in the past couple of years. We are very confident going into this fight.

“Carl is an amazing fighter. He has taken this fight because it inspires him and it inspires me massively too. I have my outcome and that’s what I believe in.”

Frank Warren:

“In some ways this is a crossroads fight for the both of them. Both guys know what they want. Winning the Interim title will get them a shot at the WBO Champion Oscar Valdez. This is a tough fight for Carl. Nonito has been boxing since the age of eleven and we’ve heard that he’s had a brilliant camp.

“It’s a pleasure and a joy to be back in Belfast, especially promoting such a great show involving so great Champions. There is no comparison anywhere else. This is what boxing is all about, the best fighting the best. We’re in for a special treat this weekend.

“The Belfast public are knowledgeable boxing fans and they appreciate good fights, we’ve got plenty of 50/50 match-ups right down the card and I can’t wait for Saturday. There’s some great Irish derbies on the card and we’ve also got knockout king Zolani Tete defending his WBO Bantamweight crown against Omar Andres Narvaez.

“This is a proper show, a real show. You want real fights? Be in Belfast, this is where it’s happening!”

A very limited number of tickets for Frampton v Donaire are available to purchase from the SSE Arena Belfast Box Office

