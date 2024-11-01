Foster Needs to Be Agressive In Rematch Against Conceicao

O’Shaquie Foster will need to show much more aggression if he hopes to defeat WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceição (19-2-1, 9 KOs) in their 12-round rematch this Saturday, November 2nd.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) lost his WBC title by a split decision on July 6th by not doing enough on offense and retreating all around the ring against the pressure fighter Conceicao.

Foster looked good in their previous fight but forgot to throw enough punches. He got outworked by Conceicao, who landed the cleaner shots and was the one trying to make a fight of it.

Saturday’s Conceicao vs. Foster II rematch will happen at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York.

Foster Has Been a Sore Loser

The 31-year-old Foster was landing clean shots, but there wasn’t enough of them, and they were weak pitty-pat ones. That’s how Foster always fights, but in this case, the judges didn’t value them. Foster was a sore loser, complaining in interviews and on social media. He never stopped being salty, making it difficult for fans to rally behind him because he hasn’t shown much class how a defeated fighter should.

Foster’s previous fight against Abraham Nova, which was controversial, may have further hurt his chances of winning. He won a 12-round split decision, but Nova was the aggressor, landed more shots and landed harder punches. Foster fought the same way against Nova as he did against Conceicao, doing just the minimum and banking on the judges to ignore his opponent’s superior work rate.

“I ain’t really trying to dwell on the judges. I wish them the best, but this fight, I plan on coming in and dominating to the best of my ability,” said Foster, talking about the two judges that scored the fight in Conceicao’s favor in their clash on July 6th.

If Foster had just stopped complaining about the judges, more fans would be sympathetic, but the way he’s cried over his defeat, it suggests that maybe he realizes that he didn’t do enough. He just doesn’t want to admit it to the fans and to himself.

“We plan on doing stuff differently, and we plan on stepping to him. I hope he knows that,” said Foster.