O’Shaquie Foster Wins Narrow Decison over Robson Conceicao – Boxing Results

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) edged WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceicao (19-3-1, 9 KOs), winning a 12-round split decision in their closely fought rematch on Saturday night at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

It was a fight in which both guys showed amazing skills but not much power. Foster landed the pinpoint shots early on, getting the better of the slower Conceicao. In the second half, Foster faded badly and was outworked by the champion Conceicao.

The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Foster, and 115-113 for Conceicao. A draw would have been fair because Foster didn’t do enough to win and neither did Conceicao.

Foster’s Fans Quiet After Victory

The smiling Foster was getting bullied by Conceicao in rounds seven through twelve, but he couldn’t land anything hard enough to prevent the Brazilian from having his way.

Despite pro-Foster fans complaining of a robbery in the previous fight, tonight they were strangely quiet and not celebratory over his win. That was really telling. They knew this wasn’t a clear win for Foster, and he had not looked good.

Even if you were one of Foster’s followers, you couldn’t be happy with what you saw from him tonight. Conceicao outworked, outpunched, and outskilled him.