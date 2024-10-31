De La Hoya: No Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Rematch in April

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says they have no plans on putting together a rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney when Kingry returns from his one-year suspension in April.

De La Hoya is excited about superstar Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) to be coming back in what will be five months from now. He says he’s planning on [putting together a huge build-up for his return fight against whoever they pick. It just won’t be against Haney.

That obviously won’t make Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, happy because he’s already pushing for a rematch with Ryan and wants him to sign up for VADA drug testing. If there’s no second fight, that leaves Haney having to deal with many dangerous contenders that will look to finish the job Ryan started earlier this year on April 2oth.

“We haven’t talked about anybody. Zero, whatsoever. Look, Ryan right now is amazing. He’s in the gym. He’s looking good. He can’t wait for his return in April. April will be here right around the corner,” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV about Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya and his matchmakers at Golden Boy need to carefully select Ryan’s opponent when he returns. It’s not a good idea to rush him into a risky fight against someone good like Teoimo Lopez or a fighter who is going to be crafty and hard to hit.

“I have huge plans for Ryan that nobody can even think of,” said De La Hoya. “The build-up back to his comeback. We’re talking months back about his lead-up to his fight because everybody wants to see his fight. He’s going to be bigger than ever when he comes back. So, I have to be prepared, and I have to do it huge.

“No, it’s not. Zero, whatsoever,” said De La Hoya about whether there are plans for Ryan to fight Haney in April. “Yeah, absolutely. Ryan wants Teo. He wants to fight the very best and challenge himself. We can’t wait. Ryan Garcia is back in April. I can’t wait. Oh my gosh, it’s going to be good.”