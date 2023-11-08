Jamel Herring Returns With Quick KO Win, Calls Out Cordina, Warrington, Wood – Boxing results

Former WBO 130-pound champ Jamel Herring returned to the ring last night, with the 38-year-old scoring a first round KO win over the previously unbeaten but untested Nicholas Molina, who is now 13-1(5). The win in New York, one that saw Herring score two knockdowns on the way to his quick win, ended the ring retirement Herring announced back in May of 2022.

Now 24-4(12) the southpaw from Rockville Centre now intends to have three fights next year, while Herring, who spoke with Fight Hype, called out three British fighters in Joe Cordina, Leigh Wood, and Josh Warrington.

“If I was gonna come back, I [said to myself] I wasn’t gonna come back fighting no bums, no cab drivers,” Herring said. “Even if he (Molina) wasn’t well known, he was undefeated and he doesn’t know how to lose. And he’s younger; he’s only 24 years older. I had to use that experience, but I didn’t think it would be that fast. It [what I do next] all depends on my guy, Lou DiBella. I can go right into the bigger fights. I got my trainer, Wayne McCullough; we’re training in Vegas. I want to fight at least three times in the new year coming up. We’ll see, but definitely Joe Cordina is on the radar, as well as other UK-based fighters. The UK has that atmosphere, and let’s be honest, it’s gonna bring a big draw of the money.”

Herring says he has lot of respect for Cordina, the current IBF champ at 130 pounds, while “Semper Fi” says he has always wanted to fight in the UK. Herring added that if he can’t get Cordina, Leigh Wood and/or Josh Warrington, it would be good fights for him. Wood defeated Warrington last time out, and he is expected to move up in weight for his next fight.

Can Herring become a two-time champion? We fight fans in the UK sure would like to see him come over and fight here. A classy guy in and out of the ring, Herring is another fighter who was unable to make his retirement stick. Herring maybe 38, but he is a young and fresh 38. Maybe he is, at least. Time will tell how this comeback goes.