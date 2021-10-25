Tim Bradley reacts to Shakur Stevenson comments

ESPN analyst Tim Bradley has reacted to Shakur Stevenson’s comments about him being motivated to perform last Saturday night in his fight against WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring after being called “Boring” by Tim going into the match.

Bradley’s comments about Shakur were meant to motivate him to change his game because his safety-first style of fighting is led to a lot of criticism from boxing fans. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur wants to be a superstar, but how he fights is too careful to achieve his goal.

Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) raised his game to a level not seen before from him in turning on the offense to wear down and stop the 35-year-old Top Rank promoted Herring (23-3, 11 KOs) in the tenth round last Saturday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

It was pretty entertaining to watch compared to Stevenson’s painfully dull performances against Jeremia Nakathilia and Joet Gonzalez.

The only thing that Shakur could change is the sound effects he was continually making when throwing shots, which is unnecessary.

“I want to thank Tim Bradley. Tim Bradley was criticizing me and calling me ‘boring,’ so I wanted a fun fight,” said Shakur Stevenson on being motivated for his title challenge of WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring last Saturday night. “I wanted to perform.”

Congratulations on your performance last night champ! @ShakurStevenson I will@always stay true to my observations without any ill intentions. Like you and I talked i may not say it the way ppl would like but I’m honest and want every fighter to be the best https://t.co/4wtI3hB3fN — Timothy Bradley Jr. (@Timbradleyjr) October 24, 2021

It was easier for Shakur to fight aggressively against Herring than for him to do the same thing against a puncher like Oscar Valdez, Jeremia Nakathilia, or Emanuel Navarrete.

With his 42.31 KO percentage, Herring isn’t someone that Stevenson had to worry about when it comes to his power, and he could afford to fight on his front foot to go on the attack.

Moving forward, we’ll see if Stevenson can continue to fight with mean intentions when he starts fighting sluggers again because he’ll have to worry about taking headshots.

Herring hit Stevenson with his best punches, but he had no power to speak of, and he looked a lot older than his 35 years. Will Shakur stay in the pocket against a puncher like Valdez or Navarrete, or will we see him resort to his standard pull-back style of fighting?