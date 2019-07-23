Floyd Mayweather Named “Special Advisor” To 2020 Chinese Olympic Boxing Squad

Floyd “Money” Mayweather has officially been named as “special advisor” to the Chinese boxing squad 2020. The Olympics, to take place in Tokyo next summer, were at one point in danger of having no boxing included, but this thankfully is not the case. Mayweather has yet to comment on just what his duties as “special advisor” will be.





The Chinese Boxing Federation made the announcement on Chinese social media platform WeChat.

So Mayweather, who won a medal as an Olympic boxer way back in 1996 in Atlanta, will support the Chinese team in Tokyo next year. It’s unclear if Mayweather will actually spend any time in the gym with members of the Chinese team, whether or not he will train any of the boxers. How demanding the role will be on Mayweather’s time is also unknown at this time.

Despite having been out of the ring since his big-money, heavily hyped fight with MMA star Conor McGregor in August of 2017 (save for that exhibition on New Year’s Eve against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa), there is still talk of Mayweather fighting again. Just this past Saturday night, after former foe Manny Pacquaio beat Keith Thurman to take the WBA welterweight title, there was plenty of internet chatter regarding the possibility of a Mayweather-Pacquiao II taking place in the near future.





It seems, though, that Mayweather may be spending a good deal of his time in China as he “advises” a team of Olympic boxing hopefuls, all members of which dreaming of having as glittering a career as he enjoyed over 21 years.

Mayweather was the victim of controversy when he boxed at the Olympics 23 years ago. Most observers felt the 19 year old had clearly beaten Serafim Todorov in their semi-final bout, only for Mayweather to be denied victory as a 10-9 decision was awarded to the Bulgarian. Many felt Floyd would have captured gold had he not been “robbed.”

As it was, Mayweather had to make do with his bronze medal.

The 2020 Olympic Games will begin on Friday, July 24th.