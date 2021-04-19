Floyd Mayweather Jr training a day after Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren

Floyd Mayweather Jr hit the streets for some hard training a day after YouTuber Jake Paul destroyed Ben Askren last Saturday night.

With Mayweather’s previously scheduled exhibition fight with Logan Paul having been postponed with no scheduled date for when it’s to take place, there’s speculation that Floyd now might be targeting the better of the Paul brothers in Jake.

The two already have bad blood with one another after Jake said Mayweather can’t read. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Earlier today, Jake reported that his fight brought in 1.5 million pay-per-view buys and generated a whopping $65 million. With those numbers, it makes sense for Mayweather to forget about fighting Logan Paul, and go with the hot hand, Jake.

Is it just a coincident that Mayweather is suddenly going through his Rocky moment a day after Jake annihilated Ben Askren, or did the victory put some heat under his backside, making him know that he’s going to have to best possible shape if he plans on taking on the more dangerous/popular of the two Paul brothers?

With the punching power that the cruiserweight Jake has, he can damage Mayweather if he lands anything on him. I’m talking ANYTHING. Mayweather won’t be able to take the kind of punching power that Jake possesses.

It’s going to be interesting to see how long it takes for Mayweather to switch opponents from Logan, who can’t fight a lick, to Jake.

This is a puncher with arguably more power than anyone that Mayweather has ever fought before, including Canelo Alvarez and Marcos Maidana. Jake has that Ohio farm boy strength from tending the cows and bailing hay.

It’ll be hard for Mayweather to switch back to fighting Logan after what he saw from Jake last Saturday. He sent Askren into permanent retirement with his knockout victory. The former UFC fighter Askren said he was “embarrassed” at what Jake did to him, and he doesn’t want it anymore.

What will make Mayweather’s choice easier is the 1.5 million pay-per-view buys that Jake’s fight generated with Askren. If you extrapolate from there with the kind of numbers a fight between Mayweather and Jake could do, we’re probably talking over 4 million pay-per-view buys at the least. It’s quite possible that the fight could do close to those numbers.

There is an upside for Mayweather to be fighting the stiff Logan Paul. When Mayweather soundly beats Logan, it’ll set up a revenge situation where Jake will want to avenge his brother’s loss, and the fight between those two would be huge.