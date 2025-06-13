Filip Hrgovic-David Adeleye Added To Itauma vs. Whyte Card In Riyadh

A fight between Moses Itauma-Dillian Whyte has been officially announced for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on August 16, as was of course fully expected, the fight having been reported as being in the works a few days ago. And there is also some interesting undercard news regarding the August 16 show. In another potentially fun heavyweight clash, it’s been reported by BoxRec that Filip Hrgovic will face another British big man in David Adeleye.

This fight has come as something of a surprise as Adeleye, the British heavyweight champion, was expected to box a return fight with Jeamie TKO next. The two met back in April, with the fight ending controversially as Adeleye hit TKV on the break, sending the co-challenger for the vacant title down, soon to be stopped. A rematch was in fact ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control, and the return was to have taken place on August 23.

Adeleye jumps from domestic drama straight into the deep end

But now, Adeleye, 14-1(13) will take a big step up in class against Hrgovic, 18-1(14) and beaten only by current IBF heavyweight champ Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic was last seen defeating Joe Joyce by decision, this the headline fight the night Adeleye beat TKV, and he looked pretty good. Adeleye, beaten only by Fabio Wardley, will break into the upper echelon of the world rankings if he can manage had Hrgovic a second career defeat.

Hrgovic’s heavyweight résumé crushes hope

Hrgovic has of course been in with not only Dubois and Joyce, but also Zhilei Zhang, who he decisioned in a close fight back in 2020. And the Croatian was a fine amateur, with Hrgovic picking up many accolades there. Adeleye really will be going in deep in this one. Again, this match-up could result in an exciting, fun fight, but the pick here has to be the far more seasoned and experienced Hrgovic.

The August 16 card now comprises of:

Itauma Vs. Whyte

Hrgovic Vs. Adeleye

Nick Ball Vs. Sam Goodman

Anthony Cacace Vs. Ray Ford

Hayato Tsutsumi Vs. Qais Ashfaq

All in all a very solid card and one definitely worth tuning in for.