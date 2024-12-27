Fight’s Back On! But Did Tank Davis Ever Really Cancel It?

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’s fight against his East Coast opponent, super featherweight Lamont Roach, is still on for March 1st. Tank told his followers on social media this week that his fight with Roach was “Cancel,” but it was just talk.

Former Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe said today, when asked if Davis-Roach is still on for March 1st, “See you in NY!” Ellerbe is still close to Gervonta and knows what’s going on with him and the promotion.

Seeking Attention?

It’s unclear why one of the representatives from Premier Boxing Champions didn’t speak out to tell fans the fight was still on because a lot of people had assumed that it was off because the “cancel” message had come from Davis.

Tank (30-0, 28 KOs) hasn’t revealed why he chose to tell his followers the fight was canceled. Was it attention-seeking on his part to get people focusing on him and his fight with Roach? It’s no secret that fans dislike this fight, viewing it as a mismatch and another example of Gervonta lacking the courage to fight the top guys from the lightweight division.

Davis, 30, has been fighting as a pro since 2013, and he has never fought anyone in a 50-50 fight or one where he was considered the underdog. All of Tank’s opponents have been selected to where they have little chance of winning, which is one of the main reasons why he’s not more popular.

See you in NY! https://t.co/g8XNjioiML — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) December 27, 2024

Something got Tank upset enough for him to say his fight with Roach was canceled, and you got to believe there are problems behind the scenes. Is it money-related? Tank has gotten accustomed to making a certain amount of money for his fights, but he’s faced better opposition than this in recent years.

He’s scrapping from the bottom of the Barrel, choosing to fight the super featherweight Roach, who isn’t popular and has never beaten anyone notable during his career. Roach lost to Jamel Herring by a 12-round unanimous decision on November 9, 2019.