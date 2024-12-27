Devin Haney Back In Training; Might We See A Return With Ryan Garcia In 2025?

Former two-weight champ Devin Haney is back in the gym, or, as the attachment to the social media message informs us, Haney is back in the lab. Not seen in a ring since his hugely controversial April fight with Ryan Garcia (and it is an understatement to call the April fight that was held in New York hugely contentious, what with all the side stories that went along with an over-the-weight Garcia’s wide decision win), Haney needs to show us all in 2025 that he still has a lot to offer the sport.

Whether that means a repeat or revenge second fight with Garcia – Garcia suspended until the middle of April due to the hot test that sadly tarnished “King Ry’s” knockdown-filled win, later a no-contest – we can only guess. But this particular sequel, if promoted and hyped right, could be massive. In short, if both fighters can come to an agreement on what weight a second fight takes place at, perhaps the biggest hurdle, this rematch seems like an obvious one to make.

Haney was mad as hell even before the fight, as Garcia failed to make weight, and he was even angrier after losing, looking to take legal action against Garcia. However, due to the change in the result of the April fight, Haney, still the WBC champ at 140, decided to ditch the belt anyway. We can only surmise at what weight Haney will box when he returns his ring.

Garcia, who saw a planned December exhibition in Japan fall apart, is weighing who knows what right now. However, upon returning to action, Garcia may choose the welterweight division. Maybe Haney will be willing to meet Garcia at 147.

There are some other big fight possibilities out there for Haney, who is still only 26 years of age and is currently unbeaten at 31-0-1 no contest (15), but Haney has to show us that he is not damaged goods. A tune-up, rust-remover of a comeback fight would not be a bad idea here. But if Haney isn’t a done fighter, if he can relocate the kind of form that saw him score big wins over the likes of George Kambosos Jr (twice), Vasilily Lomachenko (this a close, debatable decision win) and Regis Prograis, who knows, maybe he can prove to us all that “The Dream” is not yet over.

Some people believe that Garcia’s return fight absolutely must happen. At this point, it seems to be the biggest fight for both men.

Who wins, and how can Garcia and Haney agree on terms and fight again sometime next year?