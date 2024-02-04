Fabio Wardley Vs. Frazer Clarke On March 31 at The O2 in London

The fight between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, confirmed for The O2 in London on March 31, could be a fight that brings back plenty of the glory and fan attention the once so prestigious British heavyweight title used to enjoy. Go back to the days of Sir Henry Cooper, Joe Bugner, Gary Mason, Lennox Lewis, and even more recently Tyson Fury, and the British fans knew all too well who the reigning British heavyweight champion was.

Today, Fabio Wardley holds the belt, and against 2020 Olympic bronze medal winner Clarke, Wardley will also defend his Commonwealth heavyweight belt. Both men are unbeaten and both men are confident of victory.

“Frazer Clarke is definitely the most well schooled boxer I’ll have ever faced, but there’s some lessons you can’t learn in school…….And I’ve got enough firepower in my arsenal to lay him flat on his back, just like all my other opponents,” Wardley said.

“I’m ready to take out Fabio Wardley and bring the titles back to Burton upon Trent,” countered Clarke.

So, has this fight got any chance of going the distance? It seems both guys will be looking to not only win, but win in crushing style. This is pretty much a 50 50 fight, even though 29 year old Wardley, who has compiled a 17-0(16) pro career and will be making the second defence of the British title in March, has more experience at pro level. Clarke, already 32 years of age and currently 8-0(8) has been 10 rounds just once, and the Wardley fight will be his first 12 rounder.

But again, will this one go all the way? Plenty of fans, along with both fighters, think not. Wardley looked good last time out, when he took the previously unbeaten David Adeleye’s unbeaten record via stoppage win in October. “Big Fraze” was last in action in September of last year, when he forced David Allen to quit after six rounds.

Credit to both Wardley and Clarke for (finally) agreeing to get it on. The fight was close to happening last year, but Clarke’s promoter Ben Shalom unexpectedly withdrew from purse bids at the eleventh hour, later stating how his fighter needed more pro experience before being ready to face Wardley.

Now the fight is set and it’s so tough to pick a winner. Who do YOU like here, Wardley or Clarke?

