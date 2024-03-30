Tyson Fury – Oleksandr Usyk Undercard Finalized With Kabayel vs. Sanchez

H. E. Turki Alalshikh, the boss at General Entertainment Authority, just announced the final lineup for the “Ring of Fire” where Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to clash in a historic heavyweight showdown. Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena is the battlefield for this war on May 18, watch live around the world on DAZN PPV

Jai Opetaia, the Aussie beast, is gearing up to demolish Mairis Briedis, the battle-hardened cruiserweight champ, in a brutal rematch for the IBF championship and Ring Magazine belt. Their last face-off in July 2022 was a war, with Opetaia seizing the belts from the iron-fisted Latvian.

Welsh destroyer Joe Cordina will clash with Anthony Cacare, the IBO king from Northern Ireland, defending his IBF super featherweight title in a fight that promises action.

The heavyweight division sees Agit Kabayel and Frank Sanchez, both undefeated killing machines, in a WBC Final Eliminator, following their previous KO annihilations in December.

Mark Chamberlain, the UK’s explosive lightweight, is back to face Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab, Nigeria’s lethal threat. And Sergey Kovalev, the former dominator of the light heavyweight division, is set to battle the unyielding Robin Sirwan Safar at cruiserweight.

Keep your eyes on Moses Itauma, the young heavyweight talent, as he goes head-to-head with Ilja Mezencev. And in the cruiserweight division, David Nyika will square off against Michael Seitz, while Isaac Lowe takes on Hasibullah Ahmadi in the featherweight class.

So, who are you backing in these fights? Spit it out like you’ve got a pair!

Updated Fight Card: