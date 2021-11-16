‘Benavidez can punch,’ said Kyrone Davis, talks Canelo fight

Kyrone Davis says David Benavidez can punch after losing to him by a seventh round knockout last Saturday night at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Davis (16-3-1, 6 KOs) hung in for six rounds before his trainer threw in the towel in the seventh round after Benavidez started hammering him at will with power shots.

The 27-year-old Kyrone says he’d like to see the former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez (25-0, 22 KOs) take on Canelo Alvarez now.

Davis’ concern is how defensively sound Benavidez would be in a fight with Canelo because he was landing counter shots throughout their battle.

Although Benavidez took the punches well, he was still getting hit way too much for him to be considered a favorite against Canelo.

Kyrone talks Canelo vs. Benavidez

“Benavidez can punch; I think he does,” said Kyrone Davis on social media. “I think the thing about Benavidez and the Canelo fight is how defensively responsible Benavidez can be when Canelo starts to come on.

“Then you’ve got to start thinking about the feet,” Kyrone continued. “How good are his feet going to be against Canelo, who is a flat-footed fighter like Benavidez.

“Styles make fights, and I think that would be an awesome fight, though.

“I think the Canelo-Caleb Plant fight, Caleb didn’t have enough to keep Canelo off of him after a while, and that pressure got to him. But it was an awesome fight; I thought it was a good fight. I think that’s a 50-50 fight.

“He [Benavidez] came in at 169 because it was a non-title fight. In non-title fights, there’s always a + 1 unless it’s negotiated in the contract, but it’s always a + 1.

“Everybody does it. So, he didn’t come in overweight like people were saying. He came in right on weight. 169 was the limit; it was the max. That was in our contract,” said Davis on his fight with Benavidez.

Canelo Alvarez hasn’t said which direction he will go in for his next fight in February or May 2022. Still, his trainer Eddy Reynoso mentioned Artur Beterbiev, Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, and Dmitry Bivol as possible options.

Benavidez might be too risky for Canelo because he’s a lot busier than those fighters, and he hits almost as hard as Beterbiev. Plus, the 24-year-old Benavidez is a lot younger than the 31-year-old Canelo.

Davis open to Caleb Plant fight

“I’d fight Caleb Plant, but I’m going back down to 160,” said Kyrone. “It’s so crazy. It’s hard for me to turn down opportunities. If they asked me to fight Caleb Plant, it would be hard for me to say no, but I am moving down to 160.

“When I got the call [to fight Benavidez], it was more like, ‘Yo, Uzcategui came up positive for steroids.’

“That was my coach calling me. He was like, ‘You might get the fight.’ I said, ‘Wow, he popped up dirty. That’s weak for somebody doing steroids.’

“He was like, ‘You might get the fight.’ I said, ‘Text me and let me know. As soon as you know, let me know.’ While he was on the phone, he got a text, and I got the fight. I said, ‘Let’s go, let’s do it,'” said Davis on him getting the Benavidez fight.

It’s unlikely Caleb Plant will look in the direction of a fight with Kyrone Davis in his first match back from his 11th round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez on November 6th.

Plant will probably return to fighting the same sublevel opposition he’d been facing before he fought Canelo, and Kyrone might be a little too risky.

Before getting the fight with Canelo, Plant beat fighters like Vincent Feigenbutz, Mike Lee, 38-year-old Caleb Truax, and Jose Uzcategui.

Kyrone might be too good of a counter puncher for Plant to fight him, and we’re not even sure that he’s going ever to fight again.

Plant got $10 million for the Canelo fight, and he’s not going to make anywhere near that kind of money likely ever again.

When Plant sees his paydays reduced to the levels, he was getting before he won the IBF 168-lb title, that might be an obstacle to him getting off the couch to continue his career.

Kyrone should try and drop down to 154 because he’s too weak a puncher to do anything at 160. Even though his fight with Benavidez was at 168, you could tell that his power wouldn’t be good for a middleweight.