WBC approves Canelo to challenge Ilunga Makabu for his cruiserweight title in 2022

The WBC has given their approval for Canelo Alvarez to move up from 168 to challenge WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu for his title next in 2022.

It’s a big move up in weight for the 5’7″ Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs), who last fought at 168 in becoming the undisputed champion on November 6th.

With that said, the 31-year-old Canelo is picking the right guy to capture a title at cruiserweight, considering Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) is a badly flawed champion, and arguably the worst by far of the four belt-holders in the division.

The 34-year-old Makabu is known for his third round knockout loss to Tony Bellew in 2016, as well as having a record filled with obscure opposition. Some boxing fans view Makabu as having a padded record, filled with non-name opposition.

The dangerous champions at cruiserweight, Mairis Briedis, Larence Okolie, and Arsen Goulamirian would all likely be too big and too strong for Canelo. Hence, none of them were picked out by Canelo and his eagle-eyed trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso.

This is an incredibly disappointing pick by Canelo because boxing fans were hoping that he would face one of these talented fighters:

David Benavidez

Gennadiy Golovkin

Artur Beterbiev – IBF & WBC 175-lb champion

Dmitry Bivol – WBA 175-lb champion

Jermall Charlo

Beterbiev would arguably be a much tougher fight for Canelo than taking on WBC cruiserweight champion Makabu, but that might be the sole reason the Mexican star chose NOT to fight the Russian knockout artist.

The former two-time Russian Olympian Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) might be too good for Canelo, so he chose to go after a softer target in Makabu.

Canelo started his career out at 140 in 2005, and he’s steadily moved up, going from division to division, capturing world titles as he’s gone. Lately, Canelo has sped up his ascension by going from 160, 168, and 175. Now, he’s decided to go to 200 and face Makabu.

If Canelo is successful in beating Makaku to grab his WBC cruiserweight title, it’ll make him a five-division world champion. That likely won’t be the end for Canelo in grabbing division titles, as he’s likely to go up to Bridgerweight [224] to challenge Oscar Rivas for his WBC title.

Is this why Canelo wants to fight Makabu?

Like Makabu, Rivas is a vulnerable champion and nothing special. That’s potentially s winnable fight for Canelo if he chooses to go that high in weight, but he’ll be risking his career if he bulks up to compete in that weight class.

Canelo to compete at Bridgerweight, would need to be in the 220s, and taking that weight off will be hard on his body.

We saw what happened with Roy Jones Jr. when he bulked up to heavyweight to beat the vulnerable WBA champion John Ruiz in 2003.

After beating Ruiz, Roy Jones Jr. returned to the 175-lb division and was soon knocked out by Antonio Tarver and Glen Johnson in consecutive fights. Jones’ career was never the same after that.

“The WBC has approved unanimously Canelo Alvarez to fight for the WBC cruiserweight championship of the world,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s convention in Mexican. “This is a very, very big surprise to me, but I’m sure he [Canelo] will continue to make history. Congratulations,” said Sulaiman.

It’s unfortunate that Canelo doesn’t want to give the boxing public a high-profile fight against someone that they’d be more interested in seeing him fight.

The fans have been patient for the last three years, waiting for Canelo to finish becoming the undisputed champion at super middleweight by beating the three British fighters Billy Joe Saunders, Rocky Fielding & Callum Smith, and then defeating Caleb Plant to win his fourth belt.