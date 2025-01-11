Eubank Jr. vs. Benn Contract in Final Stages

Chris Eubank Jr. says a contract for a fight between him and Conor Benn is in the final stages. He’s hopeful that it can made and get this long overdue match finally made.

Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) and Benn were supposed to have fought three years ago on October 8, 2022, but Conor tested positive for a banned substance.

Eubank’s 2025 Plans

The fight never got made, but it looks like it could now. Eubank Jr. has gotten and now 35. He’s done very little in the last three years, focusing on British and European-level fighters.

“We are close. The fight will be made. 2025 is going to be a huge year for boxing, and I’m excited,” said Chris Eubank Jr. to Fight Hub TV, talking about his domestic-level scrap with Conor Benn. “The contract is in its final stages. I’m just waiting for that date. It looks like it’s going to be early this year, and it looks like it’s going to be in the UK. That was something that was very important to me because in this fight, there’s a lot of British boxing history involved in it. “So, if we can get it in the UK, that would be amazing. I’m just waiting for that announcement. “Absolutely,” said Eubank Jr. when asked if he’d be interested in fighting Billy Joe Saunders. “That’s a fight that’s not left my mind. There’s very few people in this game and industry that I dislike. Billy Joe Saunders is one of them. I can’t stand this guy. I can’t stand him. “

With many of the older fighters returning to the ring for quick paydays before disappearing again, Billy Joe Saunders would fit in nicely with the current crop. He’s relatively young at 35, but obviously, he’s too old to be one of the major players at 160 or 168. He would never beat any of the top guys in those weight classes now.

But a domestic-level scrap against Eubank Jr makes sense because he’s not a real world-class fighter. He’s more British level, who rarely fights, and has beaten anyone during his career of note at the world level. I don’t count Liam Smith as a world-class fighter, and that guy is probably Eubank Jr’s best career win.

“So, any opportunity I get to put a beating on this man, I will jump at it in a second’s notice. So that rematch this year if possible. That fight will happen. It’s just when and where. The Saunders fight, I would love that fight to happen. It would be a tragedy for it not to happen before I retire. It’s a huge grudge match in British boxing,” said Eubank Jr.

Billy Joe Saunders (30-1, 14 KOs) defeated Eubank Jr. by a 12-round split decision 11 years ago in 2014. However, Saunders hasn’t fought in four years since being knocked out in the eighth round by Canelo Alvarez on May 8, 2021. He’s gotten quite fat during his long layoff and has obviously been enjoying the millions he made from the Canelo fight.