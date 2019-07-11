ESPY award given to Canelo Alvarez for Best Boxer

Golden Boy is proud to share the exciting news that Canelo Alvarez, boxing’s biggest star and the veritable king of the middleweight division, has won the prestigious 2019 ESPY award for Best Boxer.





Canelo appreciative for being given award

“I want to thank the ESPY Awards for having nominated me as best boxer of the year,” said Canelo Alvarez. “And more than anything I want to thank the fans for allowing me to win. I am very thankful. Thank you, and we will be working toward even more. God willing, we will be working towards more, and we will keep making the best fights, and I will keep being the best boxer. Thank you to everyone. Thank you to my fans. Thank you to all the people at the ESPYs. Your friend Canelo sends his salutations!”

This award is yet another achievement in what is becoming a historic career for the 28-year-old star from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Aside from capturing world titles in the super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight divisions, Canelo is also recognized for having signed the most lucrative sports contract for an athlete in history by initiating a five-year partnership with DAZN, the global leader in sports streaming.

Oscar De La Hoya, who himself earned ESPY awards for Best Boxer in 1999 and 2006, was delighted at the news and congratulated Canelo for his achievement.





“People all around the world are acknowledging what we have been saying for years: Canelo Alvarez is the best boxer in the world,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Aside from being the king of the middleweight division, Canelo is also the biggest star in boxing. He embodies a perfect mix of strength, skill, courage and marketability that has made him into a breakout star. On behalf of everyone at Golden Boy, we thank the ESPY Awards. Congratulations, champ!”

