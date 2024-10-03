ESPN+ Weights: Janibek vs. Mikhailovich

Janibek Alimkhanuly weighed in at 159 1/2 lbs at today’s weigh-in for his title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich on Friday, October 4th, at The Star in Sydney, Australia. Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) weighed in at 160 lbs. There’s still the IBF’s 10-lb rehydration limit for the secondary weigh-in on Friday morning.

Janibek (15-0, 10 KOs) will defend his IBF middleweight title. The event will be shown live on ESPN+, beginning at 5:00 a.m. ET/2:00 a.m. PT.

Last July, Janibek had to pull out of the fight due to dehydration while trying to make weight. The fight had to be rescheduled for October 4th. This time, Janibek made weight.

“This is boxing, and anything can happen, but right now, we’re confident. We know what we’re going to do, and he knows what he’s going to do,” said manager Egis Klimas during the final press conference about his fighter Janibek.

“I’m going to be watching from outside of the ring. If he’s going to be coming with the emotions, it’s not going to be good. He’s going to come smart. Talk is talk,” said Klimas, reacting to Janibek saying that he’s going to score an easy knockout.

“We’ve been around for a long time. We know exactly what to do. I’m going to let him do the job on Friday night.”

“It’s my time on Friday night. The King will have his coronation,” said Mikhailovich. “He didn’t make weight. He let down a lot of people and let down me. It was supposed to be my crowning moment in Vegas. It’s in the past, as old man dedushka [Klimas] has said. It’s time to roll on and keep moving forward. That’s what we’re going to do, chief.

“Let’s be professional and put on a hell of a fight. Yeah, there’s no doubt about it,” said Mikhailovich when asked if he thinks Janibek is arrogant. “When you come from a small demograph like New Zealand or Australia.

“I only just signed up with No Limit. They’re doing a good job of promoting me. Before that, it’s hard to get recognition.”