Oscar De La Hoya: “Devin Haney is a Shot Fighter”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he doesn’t see a rematch happening between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in 2025. He thinks Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is a “shot fighter” after his loss to Garcia last April.

De La Hoya isn’t the only one who believes Haney is physically and mentally washed up. Many people feel the same way due to the way he was dropped repeatedly in that fight and his reaction to his defeat.

Haney has shown no interest in returning to the ring, and that could be a signal that he’s been emotionally affected. If he’s lost his self-confidence, then it’s over for him.

Devin’s decision to sue Ryan Garcia for battery, fraud, and unjust enrichment is seen by some fans as a sign that he’s given up. Haney had to know that by initiating a lawsuit it would undermine his hopes of getting a rematch.

“I just had him in my office 30 minutes ago. Big plans for him coming back,” said Oscar De La Hoya to the media when asked what’s next for Ryan Garcia. “Obviously, we have to deal with this frivolous lawsuit that they slapped on us. But that”s all it is; it’s noise. That’s all it is.

“How can you sue somebody that beat the crap out of you? It doesn’t make sense. No. What I would do is call that fighter out back in the ring and beat his a**. I don’t think so because I believe Devin Haney is a shot fighter,” said De La Hoya when asked if Ryan Garcia vs. Haney 2 is the biggest fight in 2025.

De La Hoya can’t compare what he would do with what Haney did by choosing to sue Ryan because they’re two different fighters. Oscar was a bigger talent than Haney during his career, and obviously he would have taken a different approach if he’d been the one that lost.

“Of course, because it’s for a lot of money,” said De La Hoya when asked if Haney will agree to the rematch against Ryan if it’s offered. “I don’t know yet. We’re figuring it out as we speak,” said De La Hoya when asked if Ryan could fight an exhibition match in Japan.”

Haney is still hoping he gets a rematch with Ryan, but that ship has sailed for him. It’s unclear if the idea to sue was Devin’s or his dad, Bill Haney. Whoever came up with the idea, it was silly.

“First things first. We’ve got to get Ryan back to the place where he belongs, and that’s in the gym,” said De La Hoya. “I saw him right now; he’s in great spirits. He’s doing awesome and he’s focused. What has happened in the past, he’s learned. He’s grown as a young man.

“I gave him a good nice speech about my experiences and how I’ve been through hell and back. I’m a man with the experience that can tell this young man, ‘It’s okay,” said De La Hoya.